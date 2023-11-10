Music | The Beatles became number one in the British singles chart after a gap of 54 years

The band’s new single was released last week.

The The Beatles new single Now And Then went to number one in the UK singles chart on Friday. From the Liverpool group’s previous number one hit The Ballad of John and Yoko 54 years passed.

The song’s vocal parts come from the deceased John Lennon’s from the recording he made in 1978. Another deceased member of the group George Harrison’s the parts, on the other hand, come from session recordings. Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr added their own contributions to this material. Artificial intelligence was also used to help.

“This knocks my socks off and is a very emotional moment for me at the same time,” 81-year-old McCartney summed up his experience of the number one spot.

The Beatles was the first singles number one From Me to You in 1963. A total of 18 number one farms have accumulated over the decades.