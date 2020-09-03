Music The BBC reversed its decision with harsh criticism: Patriotic songs will still be sung at Proms’ closing concert

As recently as last week, the BBC announced that traditional ensemble songs will now be performed only as an instrumental version due to interest rate restrictions. Now the songs will be sung by a group of 18 singers.

Patriotic held songs Rule Britannia and Land of Hope and Glory will still be sung at the closing concert of the Proms Festival on Saturday, tells the BBC. The broadcaster reversed its previous decisions due to the harsh criticism it has received.

As recently as last week, the BBC announced that traditional choral songs would now only be performed as an instrumental version due to interest rate restrictions. Performing the songs would require a 100-member choir and 80 orchestral players, but the company felt that it would not be possible to follow the safety intervals in such a large number.

However, some Britons speculated that the real reason for removing the lyrics would have been the connection of the old lyrics to colonialism and slavery.

The criticism was so loud in the end that the BBC said it was looking for some other solution. Now one was found: in both songs a smaller group of 18 singers sings. There is no audience at the Royal Albert Hall at all this year.

“Both songs will be performed by a select group of BBC singers. So the lyrics are sung in the concert hall and, as we have said, every spectator is completely free to join the song at home, ”says a recent BBC statement.

The last one in a week and a half the British media has been buzzing around these two songs. Rule Britannia and Land of Hope and Glory The songs have traditionally been performed at the closing concert of the Classical Music Festival Proms, with the audience waving small British flags at the same time.

They are songs loved by many Britons, but others find them too patriotic and troublesome.

The uproar began when The Sunday Times reported on Sunday that the BBC was planning to give up singing.

Many Britons suspected – prompted by a newspaper article – that there were motives behind the decision other than interest rate restrictions. The story claimed that a Finnish conductor Dalia Stasevska would have been one of those who wanted to modernize the software. According to the magazine, Stasevska would be a supporter of the Black lives matter movement and therefore does not want the songs to be performed. After that, Stasevska became the leader of the Brexit party, among others Nigel Faragen subjected to angry tweets and his family was threatened.

Even the prime minister Boris Johnson has taken part in the debate.

“I can’t believe the BBC says no songs Land of Hope And Glory or Rule Britain! to sing according to tradition at the Proms Festival Closing Concert, ”Johnson told reporters last week.

“It’s time for us to stop shaming our history, our traditions and our culture, and blaming ourselves,” he continued.