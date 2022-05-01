Music The band Duran Duran got a landslide from the fans as a new member of the rock honor gallery

Audiences are allowed to vote for their own favorites each year as new members of the Rock Hall of Fame. Eminem and Pat Benatar were next to get the most votes.

If music fans would decide, the band Duran Duran would clearly deserve a place in the Hall of Fame of Rock, or Hall of Fame. Audiences are allowed to vote for their own favorites each year as new members of the honor gallery, and English pop and rock band Duran Duran won this year’s vote by far, garnering closer to a million votes (934,880).

Clearly behind was the second-ranked rap artist on the list Eminem, (684 237). Ranked third Pat Benatarfourth, Eurythmics, and fifth Dolly Parton.

You can view the full list of voting results from here.

Founded in 1978, Duran Duran was at its peak of popularity from 1982-1985.

Huge despite the rollover, winning the fan vote does not guarantee access to the gallery of honor. The top five artists chosen by the audience will receive a fan vote, which will be added to the votes of the constituency, and based on those votes, the new entrants of 2022 will be selected, says music magazine Rolling Stone.

This year, in addition to the above-mentioned bands and artists, the nominees have been nominated Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, BeckA Tribe Called Quest, Judas Priest, Kate BushDevo, Fela KutiMC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine and Dionne Warwick.

The condition for candidacy is that at least 25 years have passed since the first publication.

Last year they got into the Hall of Fame Tina TurnerFoo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Jay-Z, Carole King and Todd Rundgren.