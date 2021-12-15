Music The award-winning Behm criticizes the Emma Gala categories: “I’m really sad and disappointed”

Ifpi, which organizes the awards event, says that a good way to reward singers alone has not yet been found.

In the music industry The nominees for the Emma Award event were announced yesterday. Rita Behm that is, singer-songwriter Behm criticizes the categories In his Instagram post.

“I’m just really sad and disappointed that no category has been found for songwriters this year either,” he wrote.

It is unfortunate for Behm that a poorly paid professional group does not receive attention at an important event for the music industry.

At this year’s gala, Behm won seven Emmas as the artist, album and song categories of the year. There are no nominations for the upcoming event.

Awards Ifpi Finland ry is the umbrella organization for Finnish sound producers. Contrary to what Behm writes, the awards are not tied to cost agreements. Emma Awards are given to recordings based on their success and musical merit.

The organization has been considering expanding the categories annually, Ifp’s deputy director Tommi Kyyrä says on the phone. He points out that in the song of the year, all factors are rewarded.

“It’s also an award for songwriters,” Kyyrä says.

Curry suspects this may have been forgotten, as the authors of the award-winning songs in recent years have also performed the works. The last time a performer was writing a song was in 2013, when Robin frontside ollie won the category.

The songs Other awards are given to authors in Finland. For example, only composers, lyricists and arrangers are limited to receiving the Teosto Prize of EUR 40,000.

The Swedish Grammis Gala has its own category for composer and lyricist of the year.

In Finland, a few issues should be resolved when rewarding a songwriter of the year. Whether they could reward co-writing bands or the authors of songs born for song camps, Kyyrä thinks. The category would forcibly overlap with the song of the year.

“We could extend the rewards to the author side more, but so far we haven’t found a way to handle it well,” Kyyrä says.

The Emma Gala is scheduled to take place at Hartwall Arena on February 5, 2022.

Read more: Here are the 2021 Emma nominees – Most nominations for Ellinoora, Gaselle, Haloo Helsinki and Viivi