Music The American Eurovision Song Contest progresses: NBC acquired the broadcasting rights, the show is likely to begin in 2022

Instead of different countries, representatives of 50 states, five US territories and Washington DC compete in the American Eurovision Song Contest.

Eurovision traveling to the United States, it is now almost certain.

NBC, one of the largest US television companies, has acquired the broadcasting rights to the American own Eurovision Song Contest, the European Broadcasting Union, which organizes the Eurovision Song Contest, announced. EBU on Friday.

Bridge information about the first American Song Contest will be held in 2022. This is at least NBC’s plan.

The format is similar to Eurovision: solo artists, duos, bands and DJs can take part in the competition with the songs they compose, the style of music can be anything, and the qualifiers and semi-finals lead to the finals.

The winner of the final will be chosen by voters for the Eurovision Song Contest. All broadcasts are live.

In total a set of more than 20 Eurovision competitions Anders Lenhoff, Peter Settman, Christer Björkman and Ola Melzig acquired Eurovision format rights to the United States.

“The Eurovision Song Contest is the world’s largest live music event, and it’s a great honor to bring it to the United States and turn our dream of the American Song Contest into reality,” the group said in a press release.

Swedish Björkman, who represented his homeland at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1992 with a song I morgon är en annan dag, has produced the Swedish Eurovision Song Contest Melodifestivalen since 2002 and also produced the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest in the country. He has also been a member of Eurovision juries in several countries.

Björkman said in February to SVTthat the American Song Contest has the potential to unite the United States.

“When the competition was created in Europe, the intention was to unite a war-torn continent. They are not far from it, they are very polarized, and need something unifying. We believe this can be it. ”

Eurovision Song Contest has been tried in the past to spread around the world. In 2016, the EBU entered into a co-operation agreement with the Australian broadcaster SBS. At that time, Eurovision had its own Asian version. However, it has not progressed anywhere.

Instead, the AfriMusic Song Contest, modeled on Eurovision, has already been held three times, but it is a much smaller show, and is only held online.