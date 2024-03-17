Music | The Ääniwalli spun around and grew – “Much more inviting”, Vallila's concert venue was praised on Friday

17.3. 13:41

“What are you digging this new Ääniwall? Isn't it pretty great?”

A question echoes from the stage, to which the audience responds by frantically shouting. Apparently, the reform pleases Friday's listeners.

Ex Tuuttiz known as Aaro Teikari dictates his verses leisurely over a taut beat in bluish lights.

“I'm Phileas Fogg of Finland, you're Passepartout…”

In the middle Ääniwalli, located in the Vallila industrial area on Pälkäneentie, opened a little over a week ago after a considerable renovation.

More cultural openings are on the horizon, as a movie theater is about to open in the nearby machine shop later this spring.

Operating since 2013, Ääniwalli has reached the underground spirit the most among Helsinki's restaurant business venues, not least because of its industrial and somewhat remote location.

Now there is a narikka in the place of the former main hall. The new main hall, on the other hand, opens into the premises of the previous skate hall.

The biggest change would seem to be moving the stage to the opposite end of the hall than before. Ääniwall's representative does not say the new audience capacity, but it seems that there is now more space in the main hall.

Change must be understood, because before the renovation visibility at gigs was disturbingly challenging.

Of course, the pillars in the middle of the hall have not been removed, but the remarkably wide, metal-surfaced stage enables a better concert experience.

A concrete mixing room has been cast in the middle of the main hall, where DJs can perform in clubs in the middle of the audience.

The new bar also follows the same brutalist-minimalist style. Podiums have been built on the sides of the hall, where the crowd can sit and watch the concert.

The new bar counter is minimalistic.

Among other things, the interior architect who created the look of Erottaja bar and Tanner has been responsible for the design Jukka Keskitalo.

“I'm changing the nicotine pouch. I haven't gotten over all addictions”, Ex Tuuttiz makes the audience laugh.

“Who the hell wants to die healthy?”

Sound barrier is known for high-quality sound reproduction. Now ten new main speakers and ten subwoofers are pumping out the sound in the main hall. The previous speaker system serves the small side of the club.

Has been responsible for lighting design Mikki Kunttualso working as a DJ from room acoustics Jaakko Kestilä.

Ääniwall hosts both concerts and clubs – sometimes, like on Friday, even consecutively during the same evening. In the summer, Ääniwalli is known for the courtyard dances that start on Sundays during the day, which remind you of Berlin's techno culture.

The name of the outdoor party, VUM, is an abbreviation of the words “Vallila underground movement” – that is, the Vallila counterculture movement.

Advertising blankets on their shoulders on the terrace Tiia Valtee and Tiia Tuomisto have arrived because of the soon-to-be-started headliner Eevil Stö.

The last time the two spent an evening in Ääniwalli during the summer Pride.

“Clear space. Narikka is really much cooler than before. Much more inviting”, Valtee praises the reform. “Cozier as a bar.”

“Really much bigger and more spacious. It feels like you have your own space. You don't have to be side by side,” he analysed.

The location is praised by Tuomisto for its remoteness.

“In the center is everyone else.”

Kim Sundberg has only had time to explore the new Ääniwall for three minutes, but the points are clear.

“The cast counter looked great. It came up first,” he praises the bar.

“Looks new, but the old jagged style has been kept.”

Sundberg, who goes to gigs, clubs and summer outdoor parties, praises the sound reproduction and the location, which he says conveys the profile of the audience.

“The kind of crowd that really wants to come comes here.”

People packs in front of the stage, when Eevil Stöö, celebrating the album release and faithfully covering his face with a balaclava, or Tommi Liikka enters the stage.

“The name of this song is skate or die. That is, skate or die” he laughs at the audience through the voice converter.

“Thank you for being able to perform for you on your home field in Ääniwalli,” the DJ hums.