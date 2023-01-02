Music | The 200 greatest singers have been chosen, and especially Céline Dion’s absence from the list annoys people

The controversial list of Rolling Stone magazine was compiled by thirty of the magazine’s own editors and assistants.

In the year 2018 dead Aretha Franklin is the greatest singer of all time. This is what Rolling Stone magazine claims has listed 200 of the world’s greatest singers. The list was compiled by thirty of the magazine’s own editors and assistants.

It wasn’t a big surprise that deep-voiced Franklin won, as he won Rolling Stone The 100 Greatest Singers -vote also in 2008, when the list was published the last time. At that time, it was created as a result of the voting of a wider group of 179 experts. A decade earlier, Franklin was named the world’s greatest singer of all time by Mojo Magazine.

A song recorded by Franklin Respect (1967) was also at the top when ranked by Rolling Stone best songs of all time in 2021.

In the justifications of the magazine’s most recent listing, Franklin’s voice is called, among other things, a “force of nature” and a “gift from heaven”.

Second came in the vote Whitney Houston (2008: Ray Charles). Came third Sam Cooke (2008: Elvis Presley). Cooke enjoys steady popularity as a singer, as he was fourth on the 2008 list.

The others now ranked in the top ten are Billie Holiday, Mariah Carey, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Beyonce, Otis Redding and Al Green. The biggest names in the pop and rock genre are among the top 20, among others John Lennon (12), Freddie Mercury (14), and Prince (16). Elvis Presley is at number 17 this time.

ONCE very influential The days of Rolling Stone’s greatness may be behind us, but the magazine’s listings still get a lot of international attention – and the choices raise discussion.

This time it has become the hottest topic of conversation Celine Dion’s missing from the list entirely. The singer’s admirers have vented their irritation on social media.

Undeniably more hasty might be considered, among other things TitanicDionia performing the theme song of the movie, for example Bob Dylan (ranked 15) as a better singer. However, the authors have a reading guide for interpreting the list.

“Before you comment on the choices, remember that this is not a list of the greatest voices, but a list of the greatest singers. The talent is impressive, the genius overwhelming,” the article advises.

Those protesting the list point out that the website address of the article specifically talks about “the best singers”.

Celine Dion on stage in Quebec in 2019.

Authors admit that the choices are also focused on popular culture. I saw, for example Ozzy Osbourne is ranked 112 on the list, while opera stars are completely absent.

“Ozzy Osbourne doesn’t have a voice that most people would call good. But oh boy, is it awesome,” the reasoning states.

The entire list of 200 singers can be found from here.