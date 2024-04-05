Dadaev: music in Chechnya will correspond to a tempo of 80 to 116 beats per minute

The Ministry of Culture of Chechnya announced a decision to impose restrictions on music performed in the region. This is reported by “Grozny-inform”.

During an extended meeting with the leaders of creative groups, the head of the department, Musa Dadaev, announced the final decision, agreed with the head of the republic Ramzan Kadyrov, to ban music that is too fast and too slow. According to him, “from now on, all musical, vocal and choreographic works must correspond to a tempo of 80 to 116 beats per minute.”

In addition, the ministry is working on “the issue of compliance of Chechen musical, vocal, choreographic works with the Chechen mentality and musical rhythm of the works performed.”

“The musical culture of the Chechens was diverse in tempo and methodology. We must bring the cultural heritage of the Chechen people to the people and to the future of our children,” Dadaev emphasized.

Last year, the ex-Minister of Culture of Chechnya, Khozh-Baudi Daaev, invited Chechen singers who publish their performances on social networks, and reminded them of the commission with which they should coordinate the repertoire. The commission checks, among other things, the accompaniment and lyrics of the song. Music can be released “to the people” only after approval, the minister said.

Later, the Ministry of Culture of Chechnya explained the requirement to coordinate the repertoire of songs with the commission as a desire to preserve the authority of traditional Chechen culture.