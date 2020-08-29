Music Ten years of the hit album Helsinki – Shangri-La: protest singer Paleface rhymes with country and world skating downhill

Paleface & Explosive Fist at Suvilahti TBA.

Helsinki – Shangri-La was published in 2010.

In September will be ten years after Paleface (Karri Miettinen) published his first Finnish-language laptop Helsinki – Shangri-La. It sold platinum and was one of the milestones on the rap road to mainstream music in Finland.

Korona shrank the album’s festive tour drastically, but the rain pardoned its main gig on Friday on Suvilahti TBA’s expanded terrace. Only a few drops dripped from the threatening clouds into the audience’s neck.

The atmosphere was as ecstatic as it can be in these limited times.

A few even stood up and danced. Helsinki – Shangri-La was played through and in addition to the songs at least The way of the country and Burned cart discs.

Name song Helsinki – Shangri-La was a big hit. Its words are sheer protest songs. The song and record anchor the Paleface era as an interpreter of political sentiments, at least the green-left edge of youth.

Paleface knows how to rhyme the phenomena of time into striking and catchy verses, whose outspokenness leaves nothing unclear. The earth and the world skate downhill in them.

For example HomeownerIn the single-song Paleface says: “There is a Finnish girl on her back and her legs wide.”

In Finnish pop music, Paleface has a kind of conscience of the environmental crisis generation, like Irwin Goodman and Greta Thunbergin angry Samu Sirkka, who was born as a grandson, sums up the feelings of time concisely.

Helsinki – Shangri-Lan the road to hit was helped by Paleface’s extensive musical knowledge and range of influences. He throws blows, work songs, folk music and ethnic influences into his blender.

For example Lion helmetshas Arabic influences. In it, “a lion treads a curved sword”. Taking the Finnish lion to Africa is a succulently ironic slap in the face for racists.

In the TBA a background band is playing that flared from the rap to the rock. In the explosive fist of the Paleface and Emil Luukkonen the traditional composition of the turntables plays: guitar, bass, drums and keyboards.

It would easily grab everyone on board. The audience also saw the growth of rap in the mainstream. The age range was wide, but there were quite a few young people involved. Paleface also appeals to the middle-aged.