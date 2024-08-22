Music | Taylor Swift comments for the first time about her canceled concerts due to the terrorist threat

Music|According to Swift’s Instagram post, the terrorist threat to the concert filled her with fear.

Taylor Swift has commented for the first time on his concerts canceled due to the terrorist threat in Vienna. The American artist’s three concerts in Vienna was cancelled two weeks ago, when the authorities had become aware of a terrorist attack planned for the concerts.

Swift’s on Instagram according to the published comment, the cancellation of the concerts was “crushing”.

“The reason behind the cancellation filled me with a new kind of fear and enormous guilt, because so many people were coming to the concerts,” Swift writes.

According to the news agency AP About 170,000 tickets had been sold for the Vienna gigs.

“But I was also grateful to the authorities, because thanks to them we mourned the concerts and not the lost lives,” says Swift.

Publication ended a two-week silence from canceled concerts in Vienna by Swift. Before the release, many fans took to social media to wonder why Swift didn’t address fans disappointed by Vienna’s cancellations earlier.

According to Swift’s release, the reason for the silence was to ensure the security of Swift’s five London concerts. The last of them was on Tuesday, August 20, and at the same time the European leg of Swift’s The Eras Tour ended.

“I’m not going to talk about something publicly if there’s a chance it might provoke people who want to harm the fans who come to my concerts,” Swift writes.

According to Swift, her priority was to finish the European leg of the tour safely.

“And I can say with great relief that we succeeded,” Swift writes.

The Eras Tour continues in October in the United States.