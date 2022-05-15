Music Tarmo Peltokoski, 22, to conduct the Latvian National Orchestra

In January, a young Finn was chosen as the main guest of the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen.

Finn conductor Tarmo Peltokoski has been appointed the new Chief Conductor and Artistic Director of the Latvian National Orchestra.

“We have had several young conductors perform, and it was Peltokoski’s turn in January 2022. On the second day of rehearsal, it was clear that he was the person we were looking for,” Indra Lukina says in the bulletin.

“He captivated the musicians with his ideas and delighted them with his intellectual and respectful relationship with both the music and its performers. The cooperation went great. ”

About it already told Rondo music magazine in Finland.

Peltokoski his fast-paced career is also reflected in the fact that in January he was named the first major guest in the history of the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen.

Last season, despite the pandemic restrictions, Peltokoski made his debut in concerts by several Finnish orchestras such as the Helsinki City Orchestra, the Radio Symphony Orchestra, the Tapiola Sinfonietta and Sinfonia Lahti.

During this season, his debuts have continued with, for example, the Komische Oper Orchestra in Berlin, the Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra, the Latvian National Orchestra and the Basel Chamber Orchestra.

This month, he also got the conduct of the Rotterdam Philharmonic, after originally recording four concerts. Valery Gergiev not even wanted to be a conductor because of the war in Ukraine.

Peltokoski is still studying at the Sibelius Academy of the University of the Arts Helsinki Sakari Oramon in the conductor class.

His own instrument is the piano, and his playing studies continue at the Sibelius Academy.