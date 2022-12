Music | Tapiola’s choir survived the dramatic times – HS will show a traditional Christmas concert on Friday

The concert broadcast from the church in Temppeliaukio includes the most famous Christmas carols and, for example, Christmas music by Benjamin Britten.

Difficulties through to a new rise.

This is how the internationally acclaimed Tapiola choir has gone from the corona years to the Valo Christmas concerts.

Helsingin Sanomat broadcasts the concert to its subscribers from Helsinki’s Temppeliaukio church on Friday at 8:30 p.m.