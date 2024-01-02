DOur grandparents' generation preferred to listen to music from devices that packed everything that was necessary for good sound into a single veneered wooden housing: a radio, a record player, of course the speakers, and occasionally even a tape recorder. The young hi-fi era put an end to this. From then on, all electronic components had to be stacked in separate sheet metal housings, and the loudspeakers were stored in boxes.

Today the holistic appearance is socially acceptable again. Two new pieces of equipment represent this development. The complete Ruark R410 system comes from England, which follows the sound furniture tradition with a fine housing made of dark walnut wood, refined by a front made of delicate wooden ribs. It costs around 1500 euros. The Meisterstück model from Sonoro comes from Neuss am Rhein and is now in its second generation – with a design that appeals to younger people. A cleverly perforated aluminum front grill signals an affinity for technology. The Sonoro model is available for 1400 euros.