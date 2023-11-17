Music | Such is the feminist “witch trio” that is now coming to Helsinki

“When we started we couldn’t really play the instruments we wanted to. We just thought, Let’s do this”, says Witch Club Satan’s performer and bassist Victoria Fredrikke Schou Røising.

“But then we started being invited to events as a band,” says the project’s performer and guitarist Nikoline Spjelkavik.

Last summer, for example, they were invited to play at the biggest festival in the Nordics, Roskilde, and the Tons of Rock festival in Oslo.

The Norwegian Witch Club Satan started as a theater project instead of a band in early 2022.

“Witch Trio” joins a remote interview from Studio Tomb near Oslo. All that’s left of the scary characters on stage is a stoic attitude.

Witch Club Satan’s performances have been described as provocative, primitive and scary, as nudity, blood and masks are seen on stage.

The trio proudly call themselves witches. For them, magic is an opportunity to rise above everyday life. On stage they think they are doing magic.

For themselves, Witch Club Satan is both a performing arts performance and a black metal band.

“Black metal itself is theater,” says the trio, who work in theater and writing.

Over here by Witch Club Satan has created two full-length performances, one of which can be seen at the Baltic Circle festival in Helsinki on Sunday Bloodmothera story about a mother-daughter relationship, is another.

Music has always been an important part of the trio’s performances, but in Witch Club Satan they play themselves for the first time.

The choice of genre was clear, even if it wasn’t everyone’s favorite music. The artists say that they have experienced being an outsider in their lives, and it helps them to understand the marginal genre of music.

“That’s why we see black metal from a very strange and beautiful perspective”, says the performer and drummer of the project Johanna Holt Kleive.

Bloodmother is described as “a performative and transformative ritual that uses extreme sonic and visual components to create magic”.

The most important thing it has been for the performers to find their own way of making music regardless of the artistic rules of black metal. The key is not the distorted sound of the guitar, but freedom and a rebellious spirit.

Witch Club Satan’s starting point is energetic anger, anger as a creative force.

The trio wants to change the way of thinking, where anger is not considered an appropriate emotion for women to show.

“Anger is an undervalued emotion in society. Anger doesn’t have to be violent,” says Spjelkavik.

“Anger always contains hope. If you’re angry, it says that you think and hope for change and believe that there are things to fight for,” Schou Røising continues.

As a band Witch Club Satan also wants to redefine the genre of black metal.

It fights for its own values ​​with the help of art and wants to tackle racism, for example.

In June The US metal band Pantera performed at Tons of Rock on the same day as Witch Club Satan.

Pantera singer Phil Anselmo caused a stir in 2016 after doing a Nazi salute on stage and talking about white power.

When Witch Club Satan took the stage in front of thousands of people, it decided to use its voice.

“I said into the mic, ‘Phil Anselmo, we’re praying for your ethical recovery.’ Then we lit a candle,” says Spjelkavik.

“It was a magical moment because of course we were afraid of what would happen. There were thousands of people in the audience and of course Pantera fans as well. The audience was silent. In that moment, I thought, okay, this project works,” says Holt Kleive.

The public according to the trio, the reactions have been very positive throughout.

“Some have even been moved,” says Schou Røising.

The creators of experimental theater have gained a new audience from metal music listeners.

“It’s beautiful to create something that brings different people together,” says Schou Røising.

“Of course, there are also those who come to see how badly we play and stand in the audience with their hands in the air. The best thing is if you see such a person’s opinion change during the performance,” says Holt Kleive.

in Oslo premiered and can be seen in Helsinki on Sunday Bloodmother-the show will be seen on stage only four times.

“We wanted to keep the show exclusive. That’s also part of its magic,” says Spjelkavik.

The first album, which will be released next year, is planned to be followed by a wider European tour. A new work is also planned Bloodmother’s after.

The band emphasizes that they are in no rush for anything.

“We are not rock stars. We want to create a community with our activities and open up the world we have created to as many people as possible,” summarizes Spjelkavik.

Witch Club Satan’s performance Bloodmother will be seen at the Baltic Circle theater festival at the Vallila National Theater on Sunday, November 19 at 8:00 p.m. Baltic Circle festival in Helsinki 17.–25. November.