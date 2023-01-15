World-renowned stars, including Senegalese Maestro Youssou N’Dour, Nigerian duo B Square and Norwegian artist Tiwa Savage, are set to perform at the main award ceremony held at the 15,000-capacity Dakar Stadium..

Gabonese singer Espoir La Tigres, nominated for the AFRIMA Award, was among the guests who, dressed in luxurious clothes, walked the red carpet before the gala..

“I am wearing a head mask from my tribe in Gabon that represents a traditional dance from my village to show that I am proud of my culture and I want to share it with the people here today,” she told Reuters, while wearing a black abaya and a mask that conceals most of her face.“.

“This is an exciting moment for ‘African Music’ and we are proud of the way these artists have managed to reach a number of markets both locally and even globally,” Festival President Mike Dada said before the ceremony.“.