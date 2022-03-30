Music Spotify paid € 6 billion to the music industry last year – more and more independent artists are already earning more than € 9,000 a year

Johan Seidefors, Spotify’s Nordic Content Director, considers the change significant.

Even more most of the artists who earned more than $ 10,000 (about $ 9,100) a year through Spotify shared their music with the streaming service themselves.

Last year, more than a quarter (28 percent) of the artists who earned more than $ 10,000 earned a living at Spotify, meaning their music was not published by traditional record companies. The information is reflected in the new Spotify On their Loud and Clear page published figures.

Spotify’s Nordic Content Director Johan Seidefors considers the change to be significant. He doesn’t have exact figures on how much the share has grown compared to previous years, but the share of independent artists earning more than $ 10,000 is clearly on the rise, he said.

“This is good news in the sense that artists have genuinely more options. If you publish your music yourself, then you control the copyright to it and get more revenue from your songs than if an outsider manages the publication, ”says Seidefors.

However, he is careful when talking about the subject and makes it clear that he is by no means criticizing the record companies. That’s obvious, of course, because Spotify works closely with record companies, and of the big record companies, Universal and Sony also own a stake in the company.

“In the Nordic countries, for example, record companies do significant work with artists, and staying independent doesn’t automatically mean a better situation for a musician.”

Seidefors is happy to talk about how the music streaming era that began in the early 2010s has gradually affected the distribution of revenue in the music industry in general.

“At the peak of CDs, roughly 50 of the top artists received a quarter of all sales revenue. Now the same figure is about half less. It means that the lower part of the income is distributed lower and that more and more artists earn their music, ”says Seidefors.

When sales of physical recordings were widespread, top artists received a larger share of total music sales revenue than they do today. Pictured is a CD shelf in Pori in 2008.

Seidefors explains how Spotify is trying to “give new artists a bigger chance to be listened to” and how there is more music available today than in the golden age of CDs.

Of course, he admits that the distribution of income may also be affected by the fact that in recent years the share of so-called catalog listening has grown significantly in Spotify. So an even bigger part of the listening goes to songs from years ago instead of just new music, and these listings bring steady returns to the artists.

This in return, it is good to remember the long debate over Spotify’s payment model.

Spotify uses a so-called pro rata model, in which payments collected from users and advertisers are aggregated and distributed in proportion to the number of streams. The model favors the biggest factors. The alternative would be a user-driven model, where the user’s monthly fee is distributed only to the rightholders of the recordings he or she listens to.

And of course, the giant income is still focused on international hit artists.

Spotify It would, of course, like to say how much it has paid to the sector as a whole, and there is no doubt that there has been another huge increase.

In 2021, Spotify billed more than $ 7 billion, or more than $ 6 billion, to players in the music industry. Last year, the corresponding figure was more than $ 5 billion.

Already last year, Spotify anticipates a sharp acceleration. Director of Art and Corporate Relations at Spotify Bryan Johnson said at the time to HS believes that global recordings of recorded music in 2025 will exceed 1999 highs.

Revenues fell in the early 2000s from their peak in 1999, when sales of physical recordings collapsed, but revenue from streaming has turned revenue volumes up sharply in recent years.

In 2021 alone, the revenue from streaming exceeded the total revenue from the music industry between 2009 and 2016, Spotify now says.

Johan Seidefors does not want to predict how much the revenue Spotify will pay in 2022, but he considers it very likely that the figure will be higher again.

He points out that there are still many areas where the use of music streaming services is only becoming more widespread. Of these, he mentions India, Southeast Asia, and the entire continent of Africa. Spotify also wants to enter that market now.

Sure Another important question for Spotify itself is how profitable its operations are. In the last quarter of last year, the company made a loss of EUR 39 million.

On the other hand, financial news agency Bloomberg said Spotify’s earnings for 2021 exceeded analysts ’forecasts. The service had 406 million users at the end of the year, and the company’s operating profit was on the plus side for the first time.

From the beginning of the year, there was a stir around Spotify that began Joe Roganin from the podcast discussion. Among other things Neil Young and Joni Mitchell announced that they were withdrawing their copies of the service because of Rogan.

Seidefors does not want to comment further on the case, but he does not believe it will have a long-term impact on Spotify. At the same time, he still emphasizes the importance of artist collaboration in general.

“We want to have a dialogue with artists and develop to be better partners for them. Artists should be encouraged to have their say, we have nothing against it. ”