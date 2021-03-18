Music Spotify Director for HS: Global Record Music Revenues to Finally Rise to 1999 Highs in 2025

Spotify revealed its key figures – the loss-making company distributed more than five billion euros to music rights holders last year.

Recorded global music revenues have grown by 40% since 2014 and will exceed 1999 peaks in 2025, predicts a spokesman for Spotify, a music streaming company Bryan Johnson in a video call interview with HS.

Revenues fell in the early 2000s from a peak in 1999 when sales of physical recordings plummeted.

Now streaming already accounts for more than half of the revenue from recorded music. The number of people paying for streaming has also increased so that it will soon be possible to reach and exceed the peak revenues of more than 20 years ago, Johnson emphasizes.

Spotify is the largest of the music streaming companies. Last year, the number of paying customers rose by 30 million to a total of 155 million premium users. When free users are included, Spotify now reaches 345 million people.

HS: n The video call and email responses I received are now related to the launch of Spotify’s Loud and Clear website, released on Thursday at 3 p.m. The site includes an even more diverse opening of the company’s key figures.

“Our goal is to be more transparent,” Johnson says.

Spotify is proud to have paid more than five billion euros to music rights holders last year. The pace is undeniably accelerating promisingly, with last year’s payments accounting for almost a quarter of Spotify’s entire history of more than € 21 billion in payments to rightholders.

Spotify last year, for example, spread to Russia and South Korea and developed a cheaper premium mini package for India and Indonesia.

Investing in growth and billion-dollar purchases from podcast production companies, for example, made the annual result last year as well unprofitable, although the company occasionally rejoices in individual profitable quarters.

Spotify says it retains about a third of the revenue it receives from premium customers and advertisers, which was already known in the industry.

According to various sources, record companies receive about 52 to 57 percent of the total pot, and publishers representing songwriters account for more than eleven percent.

Spotify reports it slightly differently: of the two-thirds it pays to rightholders, 75-80 percent goes to record companies and 20-25 percent to songwriters.

When outlining the figures, it should be borne in mind that two of the world’s three largest record companies, Universal and Sony, are also significant owners of Spotify with a combined share of less than ten percent.

However, Spotify specifically points out that it has “nothing to do” with what percentage of its own stake the record companies keep to themselves and what kind of slice they distribute to the artists who have recorded. The same goes for songwriters and their cost contracts.

Composers, lyricists and arrangers have found Spotify’s model particularly unfair because the share coming to them and the publishers representing them is so small relative to the share of record companies.

The matter is currently being prosecuted in the United States, and Johnson cannot comment on the matter. However, the company has also recently commented on the role of songwriters in the British Parliament, and statements can be read behind this link.

Spotify uses the so-called pro rata model, in which the fees collected from users and advertisers are aggregated and divided in proportion to the number of streams. The model favors the biggest factors.

An alternative would be a user-driven model, where the user’s monthly fee is distributed only to the rightholders of the recordings he or she listens to. In that case, listening to classical music, for example, would not help the creators of the biggest chart hits. However, Spotify does not agree to switch to this model.

The song-specific compensation is very small, although it is slightly higher for the biggest players due to the pro rata model, and Spotify admits this.

Indeed, the company prefers to show the figures it pays in total for all the songs in the artist’s service per year. Calculated in this way, more than a thousand euros can reach 184,000 artists a year, more than 50,000 euros reach 13,400 artists. More than one million euros are received from Spotify every year by 870 artists.

“Yes, streaming is also a democratizing tool,” Johnson told HS.

“Compared to radio stations focusing on hits and narrow playlists, Spotify hears artists’ productions much more widely.”

At the same time, streaming hits have steadily increased. Last year, 207,000 compositions exceeded one million streams, and there are a total of 550,000 such compositions in Spotify’s history.

More than a hundred songs have already reached more than a billion streams on Spotify.

In Finland Spotify is used by about two million people. You can read the thoughts of Finnish music influencers about the company in HS’s extensive article published in February behind this link.