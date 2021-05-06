Music Spotify developed technology that recommends songs based on user voice and background noise – Musicians and human rights organizations squandered: “Dangerous”

According to the group, the technology exposes users to emotional manipulation, discrimination, invasions of privacy and security issues.

Group musicians and human rights organizations insist that Spotify never adopt the voice recognition technology it has developed to allow the company to recommend songs to users of its service.

Voice recognition technology was patented in January, when British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

The technology would allow Spotify to analyze user voice and background noise and recommend songs based on emotional state, gender, age, accent, and environment. For example, background sounds could be used to determine whether a user is listening to music alone, in a group, in a car, or in another means of transportation.

Bridge a week with a large number of musicians and human rights organizations, including guitarist Rage Against the Machine Tom Morello, Laura Jane Grace, Amnesty International and Access Now, sent to the CEO of Spotify Daniel Ekille open letter, which requires that voice recognition technology not be introduced in Spotify or any other company.

“This referral technology is dangerous, violates privacy and other human rights, and should not be adopted by Spotify or any other company,” the letter says.

According to the group, the technology exposes users to emotional manipulation, discrimination, invasions of privacy and security issues. Moreover, it would only increase inequality in the music industry.

“It is impossible to infer gender without discrimination between transgender and non-transgender people, and others who do not fit into gender stereotypes. It is also impossible to infer a person’s taste in music from an accent without assuming there is a ‘normal’ way of speaking, or without drifting into racist stereotypes. ”

Spotify announced in April, it has no plans to adopt the patented technology. Now, however, the company is expected to make a public commitment that it will never adopt, license, sell or monetize the technology in any way.

“The use of this technology in any form is unacceptable,” the letter says.