Music | Speed-up songs have become a new advertising channel for record companies

Tiktok is full of familiar hits that play at a faster tempo and with a shrill little squirrel voice.

Accelerated versions of well-known hit songs have become very popular on streaming services. What was originally a hobby for ordinary listeners has also become an attractive way for record companies to get more listens to music.

Speeding up songs has become more common in recent years, especially in Tiktok’s short video clips, but the phenomenon has a long history.

Already in the 1960s, humorous songs by Alvin and the Chipmunks were listened to in the United States, whose unnaturally high singing voice was made by increasing the tape speed. In Finland, the idea was used in the 1960s Sauvo Puhtilan and Eino Virtanen Otter and Squirrels. Accelerated shrill speech and singing has been described in everyday language as a squirrel’s voice.

With vinyl records, the same effect can be achieved easily by playing the LP record at 45 revolutions instead of 33 revolutions.

Current the speed wave started in the early 2000s from the side of electronic dance music, when the Norwegian DJ duo Nightcore came up with the idea of ​​speeding up songs with a computer music program. However, the songs tuned to tight by the Norwegians only gained more popularity years later on YouTube. Nowadays, fast-paced music is also commonly called nightcore.

Ease of use is behind the popularity of acceleration. You don’t need expensive special programs for the operation, because there are several websites on the net where you can speed up the audio file.

In addition to international favorites, Tiktok and YouTube also have countless Finnish pop hits in speeded-up versions made by users.

On Tiktok, you can find, among other things, Arttu Wiskari’s song “Unknown patient” in a speeded-up version.

I tiktok the record companies that follow the phenomena closely have now realized that with accelerated versions you can increase the listening of a song that was already released as a normal version.

Universal Music’s US representative says Billboard in interviews, that it is no longer worth publishing expensive remix versions of new hits made by dj stars, because with a speeded-up version, the original song gets more popularity for much less money.

Interscope published by in November r&b artist From Summer Walker full album sped up. Last Day of Summer -album originally came out already in 2018, and the record company decided to release the entire album in an accelerated manner after the song on the album Karma got huge popularity on Tiktok last year as an accelerated version.

Last Day of Summer in the sped-up version, the tempo of the songs has been increased by about 15 percent, and the key has increased by about one and a half steps. In the faster nightcore versions, the speed of the original song could be increased by 30 percent or more.

Speeding up is not the only simple way to edit new versions of songs. Slow-motion versions are also popular. They are called “slowed and reverb”.

The sped-up and slowed-down versions have received criticism from the creators of the music. The Union of Musicians and Allied Workers, an American trade union, is concerned about the distribution of the revenue generated by the new versions.

of The Guardian interviewed by the union representative Damon Krukowski also criticizes record companies’ eagerness to self-release songs at different speeds.

“We creators of new music are all losers,” says Krukowski.

“Record companies don’t have to go looking for new artists because they can release three or five versions of what they already have.”