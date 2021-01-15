Music Soprano Marjukka Tepponen received an attachment to the Metropolitan Opera

Tepponen will spare Tatjana in the Onegin production of the Metropolitan Opera in the winter of 2022.

Finn soprano Marjukka Tepponen, 36, has received an attachment to New York’s prestigious Metropolitan Opera.

In January – February 2020, Tepponen sang at the Seattle Opera Yevgeny Onegin the role of the opera Tatjana, and her performance aroused admiration in various media reviews.

There was also a representative of the Metropolitan Opera in the auditorium of the Seattle Opera House, who was impressed by Tepponen’s performance.

He offered Tepponen Tatiana’s cover mission for the Metropolitan Opera Oneginin production in the winter of 2022. The role of the cover singer is to be on standby whenever the singer actually selected for the role is ill or otherwise unable to perform the role.

“Tatjana the cover mission is a great opportunity to get to know the world-famous opera house, its staff and colleagues. Tatjana’s role is absolutely wonderful and I get to do a lot of exercises in a really great company. This is a great thing, ”says Tepponen in a press release from program services company HeartBrain.