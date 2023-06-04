Music | Sonja Herranen won the Elizabeth Connell singing competition

The competition is looking for young dramatic sopranos.

Soprano Sonja Herranen has won the Elizabeth Connell Prize singing competition held in London.

In addition to Herranen, five other contestants sang in Saturday night’s final. Originally, 25 singers participated in the competition. Herranen received 15,000 pounds as the main prize.

26-year-old Sonja Herranen from Kuopio took second place in the Lappeenranta singing competition at the beginning of the year, and in 2019 she won the Eero Rantala fund’s prize of 10,000 euros in the Timo Mustakallio singing competition.

Elizabeth Connell Prize is an international singing competition aimed at sopranos, which has been organized since 2014. Elizabeth Connell was a South African-born opera singer who died in 2012.

According to Connell’s own wishes, the singing competition is looking for young female voices with the potential to sing more dramatic repertoire.