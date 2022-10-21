Saturday, October 22, 2022
Music | Six players in the final of the Maj Lind piano competition – Finns will not be heard in the final competition

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 21, 2022
in World Europe
The chamber music final is played on Sunday, the orchestra finals on Wednesday and Thursday.

Michelle Candotti is one of the finalists of the international Maj Lind piano competition. Picture: Minna Hatinen

Samuli Tiikkaja HS

22:24

International In the final of the Maj Lind piano competition, six pianists will be heard: Michelle Candotti, Kevin Chow, Bogdan Dugalic, Théotime Gillot, David Munk-Nielsen and Piotr Pawlak.

The jury of the competition announced the names of the finalists on Friday evening after the semi-finals had ended. A total of 14 competitors played on the two semi-final days.

The news is updated.

Recommended

