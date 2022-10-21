Music | Six players in the final of the Maj Lind piano competition – Finns will not be heard in the final competition

The chamber music final is played on Sunday, the orchestra finals on Wednesday and Thursday.

Michelle Candotti is one of the finalists of the international Maj Lind piano competition.

Samuli Tiikkaja HS

22:24

International In the final of the Maj Lind piano competition, six pianists will be heard: Michelle Candotti, Kevin Chow, Bogdan Dugalic, Théotime Gillot, David Munk-Nielsen and Piotr Pawlak.

The jury of the competition announced the names of the finalists on Friday evening after the semi-finals had ended. A total of 14 competitors played on the two semi-final days.

The news is updated.