Music | Six players in the final of the Maj Lind piano competition – Finns will not be heard in the final competition

The chamber music final is played on Sunday, the orchestra finals on Wednesday and Thursday.
Samuli Tiikkaja HS
22:24
International In the final of the Maj Lind piano competition, six pianists will be heard: Michelle Candotti, Kevin Chow, Bogdan Dugalic, Théotime Gillot, David Munk-Nielsen and Piotr Pawlak.
The jury of the competition announced the names of the finalists on Friday evening after the semi-finals had ended. A total of 14 competitors played on the two semi-final days.
The news is updated.
#Music #players #final #Maj #Lind #piano #competition #Finns #heard #final #competition
Leave a Reply