Music | Singer-songwriter Laura Sippola became disillusioned with the music business and quits

Music|Sippola, who released his first album 20 years ago, feels that his own space in the music industry is constantly shrinking.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Laura Sippola ends her career as a recording and performing artist after the autumn concerts. Sippola turns 50 and celebrates his 20th anniversary as an artist. Sippola feels that the current music business no longer brings joy and space to artists like him. He continues to hold lecture concerts and writes a non-fiction book about song-making.

Singer-songwriter Laura Sippola announces that he will end his career as a recording and performing artist after this fall’s concerts.

He turns 50 in mid-September and also celebrates his 20th anniversary as an artist, because his first album Sahara appeared in 2004.

“The celebratory concerts are also closing concerts,” he announces in his newsletter.

“In the current music climate, I just don’t feel the continuity of the activity anymore. Without elaborating on it, I encountered too much pregnancy in the current music business. The activity no longer brought joy. Radio play in its own right. I will continue holding lecture concerts. We are working on an information book about song-making”, he reasons.

In lecture concerts and in the non-fiction book, Sippola draws on artistic research in addition to practical work, as she completed an artistic doctoral degree at the Sibelius Academy of the University of the Arts in 2017. Its topic is the work of a singer-songwriter.

In his 20-year career, he has released a total of seven albums, the most recent of which, Brightreleased under the stage name Aural earlier this year.

Sippola explains in more detail on the phone about his decision to end his career as an artist.

“I was born into music, so I’m not about to stop it. But the basic form of artistry, where you record and go to gigs, has been seen.”

Sippola has felt that there is less and less room for a singer-songwriter like him in the current music industry.

“I have always made spontaneous and marginal music. Still, the compartment in which I have to operate unwillingly is the compartment of commercial pop music. There, the space for marginal music has narrowed year by year.”

In the process visibility has only gotten less and less. Sippola is particularly saddened by the fact that his three latest albums, released in eleven years, have received little media attention or radio play.

“If a few songs from the album are played once or twice in Yleisradio’s special program, it’s not really worth making records. I’m also really tired of the fact that year after year in Finland there are a few supposed men who decide what the whole of Finland listens to,” says Sippola.

“For example, jazz and folk music have their own associations and support networks, which enable them to run under the art umbrella, but singer-songwriter music does not. Then we are in the same field as the pop artists of the day. I’ve always been in the awkward position that my music has been too rhythmic to be art and too art to be pop.”

Aural, aka Laura Sippola, will perform at Espoo’s cultural center Louhisal on September 20. and at Koko Jazz Club in Helsinki on 28.10.