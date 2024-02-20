Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Music | Singapore owns Taylor Swift's concerts, accuses the Prime Minister of Thailand

February 20, 2024
“Concerts can generate added value to the economy,” the Thai prime minister said.

of Thailand prime minister By Srettha Thavis blames neighboring Singapore Taylor Swift's owning concerts with the help of “government production support”. The British tell about it The Guardian and Sky News and Thai Bangkok Post.

In early March, Swift will perform six concerts at Singapore's National Stadium as part of her hugely popular global tour, The Eras. Each sold-out concert in Singapore can accommodate 55,000 listeners.

Thailand's Prime Minister and Finance Minister Srettha spoke about Swift's concerts at the Ibusiness Forum 2024 in Bangkok on Friday. He said he asked concert promoter AEG why Swift hasn't performed in Thailand.

According to Srettha, AEG replied that the Singaporean government would pay Swift's concerts a subsidy of two to three million dollars per concert (around 1.9–2.8 million euros). The support for the six concerts would therefore total 12–18 million dollars, or approximately 11.1–16.7 million euros.

Neither AEG, Singapore's government nor Swift herself have commented on the allegations.

In return for the support, Singapore has received exclusive rights to Swift's concerts in Southeast Asia, Srettha said.

“If I had known this, I would have brought the concerts to Thailand. Concerts can add value to the economy,” Srettha said, according to the Bangkok Post.

Srettha refers to the so-called To the Taylor effect, which refers to the economic boost caused by Swift's concerts in concert venues and their surrounding areas.

Swift's Singapore concerts announced in the summer of 2023, and according to The Guardian, it already caused consternation among Swift fans in other Southeast Asian countries. In the Philippines, we wondered if the country was left behind because of the lack of infrastructure. In Thailand, on the other hand, attention was paid to the country's political situation and it was recalled that in 2014 Swift had to cancel her planned concert in Bangkok due to a military coup.

