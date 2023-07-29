Music | Sinéad O’Connor finished her album and planned tour dates for next year

The No Veteran Dies Alone record had been in the works for about five years.

In July dead Irish singer-songwriter by Sinéad O’Connor the upcoming album was almost ready, says the 67 Management company that represented him.

O’Connor was not only finishing his album but also planning tour dates for next year. The matter was reported by many media, among others The Independent.

It would be was O’Connor’s first album since its release in 2014 I’m Not Bossy, I’m the Boss – disk.

O’Connor’s manager David Holmes told For The Rolling Stone magazine, that the eight-song album was finished without one song. He described the album as “emotional and really personal”.

A singer-songwriter as the last publication remained Outlander-the theme song of the TV series of The Skye Boat Song a new version. The interpretation was heard in the opening episode of the seventh season of the series, which was published in Finland at the beginning of July.

Management company before his death, O’Connor, who died at the age of 56, also had discussions about filmmaking.

They are believed to have concerned his biography, which will be published in 2021 Rememberings filming. The memoir, which has been praised as direct, open and unique, has also appeared in Finnish under its name Sinéad O’Connor – Memoirs (Fin. Jänis LouhivuoriMinerva cost).