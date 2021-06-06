Music Sinead O’Connor ends his career as a musician: “I have become old and tired”

The singer says she is aiming for new dreams.

Vocalist Sinead O’Connor has announced that he will end his music career. He spoke on Twitter.

“I announce my retirement from touring and making records. I have become old and tired. So it’s time to put the cups aside and state that I’ve given absolutely everything. NVDA in 2022 will remain my last publication. After that, there are no more tours or promos, ”the singer wrote and referred to her upcoming album No Veteran Dies Alone.

The singer says the news is not sad. “It’s amazingly beautiful news. A wise warrior knows when it’s time to retreat. ”

O’Connor says that after 40 years of music career, he wants to go towards new dreams.

In his last tweet, he apologizes for his announcement, which could upset gig agents, promoters and managers. He explains that in his recently published memoir Rememberings made him realize that he no longer wanted to ask permission from men in the field.

Sinead O’Connor, 54, is still performing at scheduled gigs that have been postponed by the coronavirus pandemic to 2021 and 2022. The singer’s eleventh album is scheduled to be released in January 2022.

Sinead O’Connor made its breakthrough in 1990 with its interpretation Princen from the song Nothing Compares 2 U and its iconic music video.

In his recent memoirs, O’Connor makes a commotion in the middle of which he found himself torn by the Pope John Paul II: sen pictured on Saturday Night Live in 1992. With his performance, he wanted to take a stand on cases of abuse within the Catholic Church. The incident is said to have ruined O’Connor’s career.

He tells in his memoirs and In an interview with The New York Timesthat that anger was important to him. He didn’t want to be the kind of pop star he became with the cover song. He wanted to be a protest singer and a punk.

O’Connor says he still doesn’t regret what happened.

The Irish singer has converted to Muslim and officially changed her name Shuhada Sadaqatiksi.

The singer performed at the Finlandia Hall in Helsinki in 2013.