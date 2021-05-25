Music Sibelius’ forgotten work is performed for the first time in 120 years

Avanti Chamber Orchestra conducted by Tuomas Hannikainen! brings to life Jean Sibelius’s Concert Overture.

Composer Jean Sibelius found in manuscripts Concert overture will receive its first performance on Wednesday after 120 years. The orchestral piece premiered at the Turku Fire Brigade Hall on April 7, 1900, conducted by the composer himself, but after this the work fell into oblivion.

Conductor and Sibelius Scholar Tuomas Hannikainen found a 12-minute composition from Sibelius’s collection of manuscripts.

“The work is based on Sibelius’s stage work Jungfrun i Tornet to music and was found as if hidden in its original notes. Against this background, the work’s distinctive innocence and lightness are not surprising, ”Hannikainen says in the press release.

Now Edited by Hannikainen Concert overture introduced as part of Sibelius’s commissioned composition. The work has been incorporated into the Corona period Masked Musicians performance, which is recorded in the Knights’ Room without an audience.

Avanti! also performs a melodrama of Sibelius’ works Portrait of the Countess as well as parts of the music to the play Feast of Belshazzar.

In addition, the concert will feature a French composer André Caplet’n tone poem Conte Fantastique adapted for narrator, harp and string orchestra. Harp part to play Laura Hynninen.

The Masked Musicians concert is a combination of music, theater and coat of arms that comments on the Korona era through art. The text parts of the concert are interpreted by the actor Timo Torikka.

Mightily the broadcast will be broadcast on Radio 1 on Wednesday, May 26 at 7 p.m., and will be released at the same time Concert overture video recording on the orchestra’s Youtube channel. A video recording of the entire concert will be available for viewing on Sunday, May 30 at 7 p.m.