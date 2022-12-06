Music | Sibelius and his friend Martti Similä probably toasted in Kämp, and now Similä’s Kämp waltz was found in the basement – That’s how it is

There is plenty to draw from the treasures of the old chimney of the hotel Kämpi, saved from the basement of Finnvox. Now I found the Kämp waltz of Martti Similä, a friend of Sibelius and the chief conductor of the Helsinki City Orchestra.

Hotel In Kämppi’s Peilisal, you will be transported to a lost time for a moment thanks to a nice sheet music discovery.

Kämp House Band has been formed on stage this year. It exercises the newly found Martti Similän (1898–1958) Kämp waltzwhich must have been composed almost a century ago.

“It sounds surprisingly nice,” says the pianist and band leader Henrik Nissinen.

“We only tried this before with a trio, but now it’s pretty close to Similä’s own arrangement.”

White people Similä, who fought in the spring of 1918, broke through in the 1920s as a recording entertainment singer and pianist for classical singers. He was also a frequently used arranger and film composer, whose music can be heard, for example, in the film series about the Suominen family and slipper-in the movie.

Songs composed by Similä were also included from the wonderful collection recently found in Salo, which also included Sibelius, Oskar Merikanton and for example Uuno Klamin composition scripts.

Read more: A unique collection of manuscripts of classical Finnish vocal music was revealed from grandfather’s legacy

Simila became friends with Sibelius in the 1920s, and it is very possible that the two men toasted in Kämpsi as well.

As a conductor, Similä was a cheerful and naturally musical man whose funny speeches pleased the musicians, but the hard work of practice was sometimes overshadowed by the bohemian life.

He conducted many opera performances early on and later became the leader of the city orchestra of Helsinki and Lahti. As the crowning achievement of his career, he led the New York Philharmonic in a Sibelius memorial concert.

And among everything else, he has composed this Kämp waltz.

Conductor Martti Similä.

Kämp waltz belongs to a sheet music collection of approximately 4,500 compositions that was accumulated for the use of Kämp’s salon ensembles since the 1880s. There are hundreds of waltzes in the collection of Johann Strauss Sibelius as well as various marches, tangos, foxtrots and also arrangements of opera overtures and arias.

“International salon bands played in Kämp almost from the beginning,” Nissinen knows.

The Wiener Damkapelle women’s orchestra and many other ensembles were attractions, whose repertoires were printed in advertisements when there was competition for customers.

Some of Kämp’s salon bands may have played in the background also when Axel Gallen i.e. later Akseli Gallen-Kallela sketched the one set in Kämpi Symposium-board.

Akseli Gallen-Kallela, Oskar Merikanto, Robert Kajanus and Jean Sibelius in Gallen-Kallela’s work, which is also called Probleme. In the later Symposion work, the other artists are depicted more cleanly, but in Merikanton’s place there is a man who has passed out and the bottles on the table still caused aggravation.

When Kämpi’s interior was demolished and renovated for the use of Kansallis-Osake-Pank in 1967, the collection of thousands of sheet music was in danger.

One of the owners of Finnvox Kurt Juranto saved the collection in the basement of the studio, where it lay for decades. About a decade ago, Finnvox handed over a culturally valuable and partially damaged collection to the National Library.

There, pianist Henrik Nissinen has been one of the most diligent users of the collection. That’s why he was advised From the Kämp waltz when staff noticed a rarity among thousands of notes.

Martti Similä’s handwritten manuscript of the first page of the piano part of the Kämp waltz.

Pianist Henrik Nissinen.

Nissinen was fascinated early on by the true stories about the last concert of the Titanic ship’s musicians and familiarized himself with the salon music of the era.

“When I studied in Jyväskylä, I founded the Uusi Jyväskylä Salon Ensemble quintet. After moving to the Sibelius Academy, I founded the Finlandia Ensemble here to play the gems of this Kämp collection.

The ensemble performed on Espa’s stage next to Kämp as early as 2014.

“Back then, we already thought that we had to get inside here too.”

The entrepreneurial Nissinen also founded a program agency, and the gigs began to accumulate. Since 2017, he has played as a pianist at the restaurant Savoy up to six nights a week.

The cooperation with Kämpi started this year, and the restaurant band’s gigs have been in connection with Saturday brunch about once a month.

“We play easy-to-understand entertainment music of the time from Kämp’s old sheet music, which is also represented by Similä’s composition, which was probably made quite quickly,” he says.

For the Kämp waltz he foresees possibilities also as music for wedding parties.

“Although we are now presenting an instrumental version, Similä has placed the name Parus Ater, i.e. writer and public school teacher, on one fold by Adèle Weman (1844–1936) lyrics. It implies that Kämp waltz could also have been a drinking song.”

In the attached picture, the original language of the poem is Swedish. The free translation reads as follows:

Hear, hear! Hear how the notes of the waltz really sound around us.

Hear, hear! Secret powers offer us their magic potions.

Joy twinkles and emotions bubble over.

Read more: Valuable sheet music collection of Hotel Kämpi salon orchestras for the National Library