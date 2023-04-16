British music shocked by the untimely death of Mark Sheehan: The Script guitarist was only 46 years old

Very serious mourning for the world of world music, and in particular for the Irish and British. Mark Sheehan, one of the members and founders of the band The Script, passed away at the age of 46, after a brief struggle with an illness that left him no way out. His friends and stage colleagues took care of the announcement, in a touching message published on social media.

Born in Dublin, Ireland, on October 29, 1946, Mark Anthony Sheehan showed from an early age a immeasurable talent in music and especially with the guitar.

The first major works came in the 1990s. In 1996, in fact, together with his historical friend Danny O’Donoghue and other musicians he founded the boyband called mytownwho released two albums and was signed to Universal Records in New York.

In 2001, then, Sheehan and O’Donoghue founded another band, i The Scriptwhich profoundly marked the history of music in Ireland, but also in the rest of Europe.

The real success came in 2008 with the publication of the song We Crybut there are 6 albums released to date, which have led them to be one of the most loved bands in the United Kingdom.

In 2013 The Script performed with a Heroes coverscult song by David Bowie, even in front of Queen Elizabeth II.

The emotional farewell to Mark Sheehan

Mark Sheehan as said had only 46 years old and for some time he had been struggling with an unknown disease, which in the end took him away from the affection of his fans, his friends, his colleagues, but above all his family. He was married to Rita Sheehan and was the father of three children.

The Scripts themselves took care of announcing the death of the musician, who with a dramatic statement on Twitter they greeted their friend:

Beloved husband, father, brother, bandmate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a short illness. The family and band ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.

Words of esteem and affection also came from the Irish President Michael D Higginswhich remembered Sheehan as an outstanding example of Irish musical success on the world stage.