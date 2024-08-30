Friday, August 30, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Music | Several Finns are nominated for the Gramophone prize for classical music

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 30, 2024
in World Europe
0
Music | Several Finns are nominated for the Gramophone prize for classical music
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Gramophone Award nominees is among several Finnish names. Gramophone record awards are given in several categories to the best records of the year.

The series of concerts is nominated Bartók Piano Concertos -plate with which Esa-Pekka Salonen conducts the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra.

There are two Finnish candidates in the contemporary music category. The nomination is a concert recording of the French radio Kaija Saariaho of the performances of the works Kaija Saariaho: Maan Varjot, Chateau de l’Ame, True Fire, Offrande (collection Presences).

On the disc Seppo Pohjola String Quartets Nos 5-7 New Helsinki Quartet performs Seppo Pohjolan works. In Gramophone’s assessment, Pohjola is described as one of the most underrated composers of our time.

There is a nomination in the category of vocal music Asmik Grigorian Strauss disc Vier letzte Liederwith which Mikko Franck conducts the French Radio Philharmonic Orchestra.

Traditionalists The Gramophone Awards are distributed by the British record publication Gramophone.

The awards have been given since 1977. They are generally considered to be the most significant awards in the field of classical music in the world.

#Music #Finns #nominated #Gramophone #prize #classical #music

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
MotoGP | Bastianini: “The World Championship? I will always be the first to believe in it”

MotoGP | Bastianini: “The World Championship? I will always be the first to believe in it”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]