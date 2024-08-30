Music | Several Finns are nominated for the Gramophone prize for classical music

Gramophone Award nominees is among several Finnish names. Gramophone record awards are given in several categories to the best records of the year.

The series of concerts is nominated Bartók Piano Concertos -plate with which Esa-Pekka Salonen conducts the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra.

There are two Finnish candidates in the contemporary music category. The nomination is a concert recording of the French radio Kaija Saariaho of the performances of the works Kaija Saariaho: Maan Varjot, Chateau de l’Ame, True Fire, Offrande (collection Presences).

On the disc Seppo Pohjola String Quartets Nos 5-7 New Helsinki Quartet performs Seppo Pohjolan works. In Gramophone’s assessment, Pohjola is described as one of the most underrated composers of our time.

There is a nomination in the category of vocal music Asmik Grigorian Strauss disc Vier letzte Liederwith which Mikko Franck conducts the French Radio Philharmonic Orchestra.

Traditionalists The Gramophone Awards are distributed by the British record publication Gramophone.

The awards have been given since 1977. They are generally considered to be the most significant awards in the field of classical music in the world.