A few hours had passed and YouTube was on fire, the new song by the Argentine DJ, composer and producer Gonzalo Julián Conde, better known as Bizarrap (BZRP) and the Colombian singer Shakira had reached more than 21 million views, uh, uh, uh, uh, a true record for Latino types.

Sorry, I already caught another plane, I’ll come back to the topic. What is behind this great success? Sorry, baby, but Bzrp has a talent on the keys, she turns a sound into a melody and a wolf like Shakira who is no longer for beginners, she not only makes music, she also builds educational institutions through her foundation “Pies Descalzos” and She has been a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, she is better than many, sorry for the splash.

It’s clearly not what it sounds like, both are with the press at the door and reaping success. Bzrp has proven to be an expert in music and marketing, his Music Sessions -collaborations between the producer and the artist- and his Freestyle Session -from the reproduction of a musical base, the artist must improvise in front of the microphone- with Tiago PZK, Paulo Londra, Villano Antillano in the month of LGBT pride and Quevedo has managed to place himself in the first places on Spotify and YouTube at the age of 23.

Shakira, for her part, is a woman of zero rancor, worth two out of 22, who since her debut in the 90’s to date has added successes, not even with a debt in the Treasury have they been able to stop her, beyond a Ferrari or a Rolex, a Twingo or a Casio, she with the #53 shows that she is one of the women who bill.

For my part, I already understood that it is not my fault that they criticize me, I only do columns, sorry that sometimes I splash. Excellent day, oh, a lot of gym, but the brain also works a little, excellent weekend.

That’s it, bye!