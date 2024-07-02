Music|The earth shook in London’s Wembley with a magnitude of 0.8, while in Seattle a year ago the reading was 2.3. More than 2.5 can cause damage.

of London the famous stadium Wembley and the ground near it shook when Taylor Swift performed there in late June.

Taylor Swift is very popular. So popular that he is said to be affecting the US economy.

He performed at Wembley three times in the early summer, and each time all 90,000 seats in the stadium were sold out. It was not known how much the ground in Britain could be shaken by Swift’s impact.

of the United States Seattle was measured a year ago in July, how Swift’s fans shake the ground.

Following Seattle’s example, concert organizers wanted to gauge Swift’s popularity.

They suggested that University College London and its Department of Geography could measure the vibrations of the concert.

So the researchers installed seismometers near the Stadium. Seismometer or earthquake sensor measure soil movements.

Swift’s hit Love Story shook the country the most at the opening concert on June 21.

Seismologists recorded an earthquake of 0.8 magnitude, which is completely harmless to people and structures, says the British broadcasting company BBC.

The ground shook almost as much Shake it Offfrom the power of

The concert one surprise was that the boyfriend Travis Kelce came on stage. Its seismometers also register.

Earlier in early June in Edinburgh, Scotland, Swift also waved the needles of the seismometer. The measuring device was located approximately six kilometers from the performance location.

“Taylor Swift is a force of nature”, assessed by the BBC unintentionally apt concert.

Seismologists say that the earth moved in different ways to different songs. Fan dancing has the biggest effect on how the meters swing.

“I’ve been a fan of Swift since I was 13 years old. I never thought that my work and Taylor Swift would collide,” said the doctoral student at the university Paul Burkeone of the researchers.

Correction on Tuesday, July 2 at 3:00 p.m. Corrected the number of shows for Taylor Swift. There were three of them at Wembley in the early summer, not eight. The rest are in the fall.