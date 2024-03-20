There is always music. The rituals in almost all religions are acoustically underscored with songs and, with them, the life stages of millions of people, from their introduction to society until their death. Sports teams and entire countries condense their identity into a song, which they turn into their official anthem. Music marks everything, from the most collective to the most intimate. The crushes, with “our song.” Separations, with a theme of spite or melancholy. The festivals, eternally linked to singing and dancing. The birthdays. Christmas. There are albums that are associated with emotional coordinates and have the power to take us to a moment, a place or a person. Music is one of the elements that most and best knows how to move human beings. What is not very well known is why.

Psychologists and neurologists have been trying for decades to understand how the brain perceives music, which cells and circuits come into play. Whether it is an exclusively human trait or other animals, such as birds or some dogs, are equally musical. If there are some universal rhythms or why live music excites us more than recorded music. This month, three independent studies have attempted to shed more light on the issue.

Sascha Fruhholz, professor at the Neuroscience Unit at the University of Zurich, is the lead author of one of them. He has spent years studying how emotion is transmitted through sound, a topic that has been widely explored, he admits, but in which he finds certain gaps. “There are hardly any studies that analyze live music, and I think it is something that we all know on a personal level, that in a concert, you feel the music more intensely,” he explains in a telephone conversation.

To scientifically demonstrate this intuition, Frühholz used 19 volunteers as an audience and two pianists. The concerts were not particularly comfortable. The audience (only one person per recital) was not sitting, but lying on a stretcher, and this was introduced into a huge magnetic resonance scanner to read how their brain reacted to the music. “Yes, it was quite strange,” the expert confesses with a laugh. Sometimes a recorded song would be played. In others, the musician started playing a song and could see the brain scan of his listener live. “We asked the pianist to try to change the way he played to adapt to brain activity,” explains Frühholz. “One of the things that makes live music have a stronger effect is the ability to change something in the performance, and if the change happens in the audience in the same direction, with the same intensity, we think that there is a synchronicity ”. Synchrony is a kind of musical empathy, a communion between musician and listener that does not occur with recorded music. The study confirmed this ideaand the brain activity recorded listening to recorded songs was considerably less than when listening to live songs.

“Artists usually look for that connection with the public,” the psychologist explains in an audio exchange. Rosana Corbacho, which has been specializing in treating musicians and other professionals in the sector for several years. “You have to know how to surf those emotional waves to be present and open to connecting with the public. Feeling the same emotions or provoking certain emotions at a concert is described as one of the most intense experiences in an artist's life,” she reflects. This feeling of belonging, of being part of something, serves as an emotional amplifier, magnifying the effects of music on an audience that reacts in unison to the same stimulus. It is something that is appreciated in current concerts or discos, but it worked the same in prehistoric rites with music and dancing in front of the fire. “There are studios where it looks like the audience is dancing in a club to a DJ set. the heart rhythm is synchronized in some way,” says Corbacho. “It's as if our neurons dance to the same rhythm.”

This musical communion partly explains how in recent years, when recorded music can be reproduced at a much higher quality than in the past, concerts and festivals have gained importance to become one of the pillars of the music industry. In 2017, global live music revenue was $18.1 billion. according to the Statista portal. In 2023, they will have exceeded 30.1 billion. The figures do not seem to surprise Frühholz. “If you think about it, music was born to be heard live, only in the last hundreds of years, thanks to technology, have we started to listen to recorded music,” he argues.

Frühholz's study supports these ideas, but the expert recognizes certain limitations, such as the lack of emotional contagion, as there was only one listener, and the greater capacity that the pianist had to adapt to his audience, not only because it was small, but for being able to read, almost literally, his mind. It is difficult to think that at a Taylor Swift concert, which brings together an average of 70,000 listeners, the artist can adapt to each and every one of their feelings. “It's true,” the expert acknowledges, “but with pop singers like her the connection is easier because the public knows the text of the songs. And you must also take into account emotional contagion.” The audience, in a massive concert, tends to homogenize their feelings and behave almost as a single listener.

The tribe that danced to the rhythm of 'Jingle bells'

The following study did not take place in a Swiss laboratory, but in the Bolivian jungle. There, after days sailing through the Amazon, a group of scientists arrived to ask the Tsimane tribe about rhythms, sounds and musicality. Nori Jacoby, a psychologist at MIT, led the experiment, which has been published in Nature. “It would have been more comfortable to do it from the couch,” she sarcastically admits, “but it wasn't like that. We did tests on site with more than 900 people from 15 countries.” Many came from societies whose traditional music contains distinctive rhythmic patterns not found in Western music. And an extra effort was made to look for profiles with little internet access to prevent their musical tastes from being too homogeneous, explains Jacoby, who currently works at the Max Planck Institute for Empirical Aesthetics in Frankfurt.

The idea was to expose these people to certain musical patterns and ask them to replicate the rhythm with taps of their fingers to see how wrong they were, imitating standardized rhythms they had heard before. “It was similar to the game of broken telephone,” says the expert. “As the game progressed, participants became more and more inclined to act out what they thought they heard rather than what they were actually hearing. This iterative process thus revealed the expectations and natural tendencies that each listener has.”

This is the first large-scale cross-cultural study of musical rhythm. “It provides the clearest evidence to date that there is some degree of universality in musical perception and cognition,” says the expert. All groups analyzed showed biases towards simple integer proportions. “We know that the human brain contains mechanisms that favor these types of constant rhythms,” says Jacoby. That would explain the universality of the 1:1:2 ratio that we hear, for example, in the Anglo-Saxon Christmas carol. jingle bells, but also in traditional songs in almost all cultures, even the most isolated ones. “Evidently, these preferences may come from a natural tendency to have constant or isochronous pulsations,” concludes the expert.

From tribal music to electronic music. The last study to review analyzed how this genre can make listeners dissociate and alter their states of consciousness. It has been led by Raquel Aparicio Terrés, psychologist at the University of Barcelona. To carry it out, she recruited 19 people, aged between 18 and 22, and made them listen to six excerpts of electronic music at tempos of 99 beats per minute or bpm, 135 bpm and 171 bpm. The researchers used electroencephalography, which measures electrical activity in the brain, to measure participants' neural synchronization with music.

The synchronization between brain activity and the rhythm of the music occurred at all three tempos, but was most pronounced at 99 bpm, a rhythm they heard in this song (and which is similar to that of commercial successes like Hello Goodbye of The Beatles or crazy in love by Beyonce). Aparicio Terrés explains in the study that the results may have two medical implications. On the one hand, the understanding of the brain mechanisms that underlie altered states of consciousness, such as coma or the vegetative state. And on the other hand, the knowledge and use of “non-invasive external techniques that facilitate desirable states of distancing from reality, especially in clinical environments such as intensive care units.”

“Using the science of music to relieve stress, anxiety or alter states of consciousness is something that has been studied for a long time,” says Corbacho, who gives examples such as the Moonai application that uses sounds and music with which it promises to reduce anxiety. menstrual pain. “We have always used music to alter our emotional reactions throughout our evolution. As it says [el psicólogo] Guillermo Dalia, before we could communicate with words, we already used rhythms.”

However, until now we did not understand the mechanisms that translate these notes into emotions. What makes a song move us to dance, convey anguish or make us cry. We haven't completely finished doing it now either. The aforementioned studies, and many others, begin to shed light on the black box that remains our brain. And they promise to make us understand if there is a certain universality in these sensations, if the most famous songs in history are nothing more than mathematical formulas capable of hitting the right keys not only musically, but neurologically speaking.

