Music | Santtu-Matias Rouvali to a British newspaper: “Finns are starting to despair”

Music|Santtu-Matias Rouvali said in an interview that he thinks London critics are mean.

British The Times newspaper interviewed the chief conductor of the London Philharmonia Orchestra Santtu-Matias Rouvalia in the one published on Monday in his article. For the story, the newspaper’s culture editor Nancy Durrant visited Rouvali’s home in Ylöjärvi.

In an interview, Rouvali tells about the Philharmonia’s series of concerts presenting Nordic music starting in September. The visiting conductors are two other Finns, Esa-Pekka Salonen and Emilia Hoving.

The second theme of the Philharmonia’s concert series is the climate crisis, which Rouvali says is already concretely visible in her own tilus.

“I have noticed that some of the fish have moved to deeper waters. In May, it was 25–30 degrees warm here, and there are constant thunderstorms,” ​​Rouvali describes.

When the reporter of The Times asks about the carbon footprint of a conductor working internationally, this appeals to the fact that the distances are too great to be folded in other ways.

“You can also choose which company to fly with, for example Finnair has a new type of environmentally friendly fuel. But who can you trust?” Rouvali asks.

Santtu-Matias Rouvali started conducting the London Philharmonia Orchestra in 2021. He has also been the chief conductor of the Swedish Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra since 2017.

The Times says that Rouvali has received its fair share of barks from the notoriously demanding London critics.

“Let’s just say that they can be quite mean,” Rouvali states in an interview.

Rouvali, who piloted the Tampere Philharmonic for ten years, has had to get used to Finland’s shorter training time in London.

According to Rouvali, Finnish orchestras typically practice the same program from Monday to Wednesday, and in addition there is a dress rehearsal before the concert. On the other hand, in London there is usually only one practice time due to the expensive rent of the facilities.

“Everyone has to be really well prepared even before the exercises. And sometimes the playing sounds like crap if the place is too small or something similar,” Rouvali complains.

However, he praises the London musicians for being so skilled that they manage to work despite the “absolutely wretched” conditions.

of The Times according to the Finnish tradition, Rouvali is bad at promoting herself and says that she finds it uncomfortable to ask for money from potential donors.

Rouvali, who is making a career in the world, says in the magazine that she is worried about the increased drug problems in Finland and the rise in interest rates following the war in Ukraine.

“People are starting to get a little desperate,” he assessed Finland’s situation for the magazine.

Santtu-Matias Rouvali will next perform in Finland in October, when he leads the Philharmonia Orchestra in Tampere Hall.