Music Santtu-Matias Rouvali leaves the Tampere Philharmonic

Santtu-Matias Rouval’s international career reduced the number of working weeks in Tampere to such an extent that he will relinquish the leadership of the Tampere Philharmonic after next season.

Tampere

Santtu-Matias Rouvaliwill leave the position of chief conductor of the Tampere Philharmonic after the period 2022–2023.

The decision is not in itself a surprise, as Rouval’s rapid international career development has significantly reduced his workload in Tampere in recent years. Usually, a chief conductor spends at least two or three months a year with his orchestra. The number of Rouval’s working weeks in Tampere dropped to four a couple of years ago.

“It could have continued like this, but I think the orchestra needs a chief conductor who is more present. My four weeks just aren’t enough for that position of chief conductor. It became a bit of a matter of conscience for me already. I don’t think it’s fair to go on like this. Now is the time for the orchestra to move forward with a chief conductor who is more with it. Above all, I have always wanted to think about the best of the orchestra, ”says Rouvali.

After next season, he will be ten years old as chief conductor of the Tampere Philharmonic. It is the third longest chief conductor of the orchestra’s history Eero Kososen and Paavo Raution after. On the other hand, the times today are quite different from those of decades ago.

“It’s good to stop at a full ten. Today, such a long period is already relatively rare in orchestras. ”

Rouvali ends his season in a good situation, as the relationship with the orchestra has remained warm. He admits that the decision to leave the Tampere Orchestra makes me feel sad. “We have a long common arc in Tampere, and here I have learned my lesson. The Tampere Philharmonic is always a very important orchestra for me. ”

Are you involved in choosing your successor? “I leave it to others. It would be fairest for the orchestra to decide. ”

From the last Santtu-Matias Rouvali hopes to return to normal after a long coronary nightmare. “The most important thing in my last season would be to get back to the same great feeling that was in the house before Corona came. I try to include in our program the kind of music that everyone likes to come listen to. It would be great to see the audience return. ”

In the future, Rouvali will be seen in front of the Tampere Philharmonic once or twice a year. “Tampere has a good tradition of returning former chief conductors as visitors, such as Hannu Lintukin have done. I want to continue the same tradition. ”

Rouval’s international rush is also due to his role as chief conductor at the London Philharmonic and the Gothenburg Symphony. In addition, he regularly performs as a visitor in large orchestras in centers in Europe and the United States. However, London is the main place for him right now.

“The Philharmonic has become home. I’ve even wondered if I would focus entirely on it in the role of chief conductor in the future. It is the world’s number one orchestra to my taste. ”

Tampere Philharmonic new curator Eija Oravuo Santtu-Matias Rouval’s search for a successor has already begun.

“Search is on. Now let’s find out who is available, what kind of schedule and what kind of role. Reflections have already taken place with the orchestra. Rima is high after Rouval’s success. We are looking for the best possible conductor. It doesn’t matter citizenship or gender, ”says Oravuo.

The timetable is tight if Rouval’s successor is to be busy as early as autumn 2023. “The solution must come soon, perhaps already this spring. Planning for next season needs to get underway soon. ”

Oravuo already knew after becoming a curator that the search for a successor to Rouval would quickly come to the fore. “Yes, this has been in the air for a long time. Santu’s number of weeks in Tampere has dropped significantly since the early years. The trend has been visible for several years. ”

Oravuo is happy that Rouvali stayed in Tampere for so long. “This is the best thing that Santtu has been able to keep here for ten years, when he sees how coveted he is in the world. Yes, we would have liked to have kept him here in the future. On the other hand, the orchestra understands his career and the opportunities to pursue new challenges. ”

Read more: The Mikkeli Music Festival changed its program on the fly: the London Philharmonic Orchestra to replace the Mariinsky Theater and Valery Gergiev and the recent winner of the Chopin Competition

Read more: “There were enough Wow moments” – British magazines praise Santtu-Matias Rouvalia, who started as the chief conductor of the Philharmonia Orchestra