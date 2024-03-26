Music | Sales of recordings and copyright compensations increased, in the background of the increase in the cost of music services

In an international comparison, the growth of Finnish music sales was modest.

Recordings sales and copyright compensation paid to music creators continued to grow last year.

Collected by Ifpi Finland, the music industry's central association Music Producers of information sales of recorded music have been growing in Finland for nine years already.

The majority, or 91 percent, of music is sold through streaming services. The share of physical recordings is only nine percent. In terms of number of songs, CDs were still sold slightly more than vinyl records, but due to the higher price of vinyl records, sales of vinyl in euro terms were significantly higher.

The increase in sales has also been reflected in copyright compensation, a record 83.8 million euros were collected last year through Teosto, of which 70.7 million are credited directly to the music creators.

Most of the copyright compensation comes from music used by TV channels, but the amount of compensation collected from music streaming services also increased last year.

On the other hand, the amount of Gramex compensation paid to performing artists and producers for the use of music decreased slightly from the previous year.

The music sales have also been growing in other parts of the world. According to the report of the international umbrella organization of the audio industry, the growth has been more than ten percent worldwide last year. In Finland, the number was four.

Music Business Worldwide – website, part of the increase can be explained by the fact that Spotify, Apple Music and a few other music streaming services raised their prices. On the other hand, there was also a record number of users of paid streaming services.

The largest music market in the world is the United States, followed by Japan. Among the ten largest countries are the European countries Britain, Germany and France. The growth in music sales was strongest in sub-Saharan African countries, where the growth was over 24 percent.