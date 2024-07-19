Music | Russia named a star pianist who supports Israel as a “spy of a foreign power” – will perform in Helsinki in August

Music|Yevgeni Kisin has visibly criticized President Vladimir Putin.

Russian According to the news agency Reuters, the Ministry of Justice has named a star pianist Yevgeny Kisinin52, “as a spy of a foreign power.”

Kis has been visibly criticized by the Russian president Vladimir Putin administration and the war started by Russia in Ukraine.

by BBC Classical Music in the interview in September 2022, Kisin criticized countries that do not support Ukraine enough in military operations. In the same story, he said that Putin has made Russia a totalitarian country again.

In February 2021 Kisin signed together with nearly five hundred other Russian musicians, a petition demanding the opposition leader who died in February of this year To Alexei Navalny and the release of all other political prisoners.

According to Reuters, Russia has branded as spies hundreds of individuals and organizations it suspects of trying to undermine Putin’s regime with the help of foreign funding.

The Economist magazine’s “world’s most praised pianist” invited by Kisin was born in Russia, but lived for years in Britain and Israel. He came to the public in the 1980s as a child virtuoso.

In addition to the war in Ukraine, Kisin, who has a Jewish background, has also taken a stand on the war between Israel and Hamas. She is encouraged In an interview with The New York Sun magazine, the Israeli army to free the hostages taken by the terrorist organization and “destroy the barbarians of Hamas.”

Kisin will perform at the Helsinki Music Hall on Sunday, August 11. The program of the recital includes, for example Beethoven and Chopin.