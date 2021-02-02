Music Rockdinosaurus Foo Fighters wanted to do something new and added disco to the music – Guitarist tells how Finnish Hanoi Rocks changed his life

Foo Fighters tried to avoid politics on their tenth album – and almost succeeded.

When the punk-backed stadium rock band is releasing a new album at this time, one could imagine the record bursting from the gloomy decision created by the prevailing political situation.

Foo Fighters did otherwise.

In the case of rock bands, on the other hand, the cliché of “renewal” that grew to the point of pain is true for once; first single Shame Shame Shame brings to mind Princen, but nothing the Foo Fighters have done before.

Guitarist Chris Shiflett is excited about it.

“Bands like ours easily freeze in place. We wanted to create something we don’t know about, ”Shiflett says over the phone from his home in Los Angeles.

True, along with the band’s new album Medicine At Midnightia repeated funk and disco comps make eyebrows rise in amazement.

“Dave (Grohl, singer and boss of Foo Fighters) wanted to make timeless funk and disco flavored rock. David Bowien Let’s Dance! was a big source of inspiration. ”

Shiflett says that the Foo Fighters began writing their tenth album in a situation where “the band was already almost numb Trumpin the madness of the administration ’. Therefore, the poisoned atmosphere in the United States did not capture the lead role on the album.

“The situation here has been hysterical for the last four years. It has become a new normal. ”

However, the political turmoil in the United States and the division of the people have also been reflected in the Foo Fighters camp.

Songs from a new album Waiting On A War tells directly of how Dave Grohl feared war at a young age and has now, as an adult, had to notice how the same fear has passed on to his daughter.

“There’s some sort of starting point for recovery that Trump has now gotten rid of,” Shiflett sighs.

“Still, the reasons Trump came to power still exist. He won because the working class is not doing well. That thing has not changed. That is why I am already afraid Joe Biden afterwards. “

Foo Fighters had just finished the album and was starting a workout when everything stopped like a wall.

“We’ve been sitting on the finished record for a whole year now!”

“After months of silence, Dave became impatient and stated that we can’t just sit on our asses! So we started training again. ”

How does one of the largest rock bands in the world operate in a pandemic environment?

“We have been tested more than anyone! Each member is tested before each meeting and also has safety gaps and masks and all other traditional treats. ”

In addition to training, the Foo Fighters have made some streamed appearances, the most notable of which took place at President Joe Biden’s inauguration party.

Foo Fighters in San Diego in June 2019. Pictured are Taylor Swift (left), Nate Mendel, Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Rami Jaffee and Chris Shiftlett.­

This could be interpreted as meaning that former punks have become part of the establishment.

The thought-provoking play is tickling, especially for Dave Grohl, who has grown up in the hardcore punk scene in Washington DC. The journey from the city’s punk clubs to the White House is not long in miles, but symbolically even greater.

Shiflett smiles at the thought.

“We seem to be already regular guests at the White House. We’ve performed there once Obaman invited and once somewhere Kennedy at a celebration of honor and before that somewhere John Kerryn in the fundraising rally ”.

“We’ve refused Trump rallies!” The guitarist laughs.

With Chris Shiflett the relationship with Finland is close.

He still doesn’t get excited to reminisce about his tragically finished wash in the band The Real McCoy, whose guitarist he served throughout the band’s three-gig lifecycle in 2009.

Instead, he says emphatically that his and Andy McCoyn ending up in the same band for a while was no coincidence. Hanoi Rocks has been one of the most important inspirations for Shiflett in his life.

“I found Hanoi Rocks when my big brother brought home an oven-fresh album from the record store at the time. Two Steps From The Move. The album changed my perception of rock music. ”

“I started collecting Hanoi records and it wasn’t an easy hobby before the internet! Gradually, I managed to hunt down all my knowledge Hanoi publications, the latest discovery seems to be Self Destruction Blues. ”

The accumulation of a playlist called Foo Fighters Radio in streaming services has brought Shiflett together with the music of the Hanoi Rocks derivative again very recently.

“I’m in charge of the glamrock part of the playlist. By the way, do you know what the best glamrock in the world is? It has appeared after the break – up of Hanoi Rocks by Andy McCoy and Nasty Suiciden The record of the Suicide Twins duo. ”

“If that record were released now, it would be called American.”