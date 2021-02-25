Music Rock star Bruce Springsteen fined for drunk driving, drunk driving charges dismissed

Springsteen admitted to enjoying “two small tequila shots” on a beach where drinking alcohol is forbidden.

American rock star Bruce Springsteen was fined Wednesday after pleading guilty to drunk driving on a public beach, news agencies Reuters and AFP report. Allegations of drunk driving and endangering traffic were dismissed.

The fine that Springsteen receives is $ 500, or about $ 410. In addition, he had to pay $ 40 in legal costs.

Springsteen, 71, was arrested for drunk driving in his home state of New Jersey last November. Springsteen admitted to enjoying “two small tequila shots” on a beach where drinking alcohol is forbidden.

Springsteen Lawyer Mitchell Ansell following a virtual trial, he issued a press release stating that his principal was pleased with the decision.

Springsteen was arrested on Nov. 14 after a park authority saw him drink alcohol and then get on the back of his motorcycle. The arrest was not reported in the media until February. Springsteen was cooperative with the police.

Prosecutors were unable to prove Springsteen endangered the traffic. In addition, his blood alcohol level was below the state drunk driving limit.

Case after coming to light, carmaker Jeep pulled out a two-minute television commercial in which Springsteen appeared. The ad was first shown during a Super Bowl ad break in early February.

Reuters says Jeep will return the ad back to television.

Springsteen was arrested just a few weeks after he released his 20th studio album Letter to You.