Music | Rock musician Tuomari Nurmio has cancer

The respected songwriter talks about his illness in an article published by the cancer hospital.

Musician Hannu “Judge” Nurmio says he got prostate cancer. He told the Docrates cancer hospital about it on the website at the beginning of July, and now there have been news about it, among other things Evening News and Evening newspaper.

The article from the Docrates hospital tells about Nurmio’s cancer treatments, but does not go into detail about, for example, the degree of aggressiveness of his cancer.

“I don’t want to advise others, because everyone’s situation is different. However, a cancer diagnosis does not have to be crippling information, and the disease does not mean that the game is over. Treatments have developed enormously over the past few years,” says Nurmio in the article.

Judge Nurmio (b. 1950) is one of the most respected songwriters of his generation. Already his first album From the womb to the grave (1979) was a great success.

The album’s popularity also made Nurmio a well-known figure, which was also difficult for him, because it made it difficult to be an observer and made him an object of observation himself. “When the mullet is on TV, you can pay tax for half a year,” he told HS in the interview in 2019.

