Music | Riku spends his money and all his holidays to see Bruce Springsteen – HS followed the operation to the minute, which was also noted by the artist

In July in Copenhagen, Riku Olkkonen has 13 behind him and six more Bruce Springsteen & E Street Band summer concerts ahead.

Riku Olkkonen has seen 83 Bruce Springsteen concerts since this summer. He has found many friends and a wife in the fan community.

Copenhagen

Bin January in the afternoon, there is a good-natured chatterbox on the corner of the Parken stadium in Copenhagen. Small Talk is spoken in several languages, among English you can distinguish at least Swedish, Danish and Finnish.

If you didn’t know what it was about, you’d imagine that a few busloads of middle-aged tourists in their sneakers, windbreakers and caps have just pulled into the parking lot.