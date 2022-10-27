Music | Rihanna is releasing new music for the first time in six years

The single “Lift Me Up” is featured on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

A pop star Rihanna will release a new single on Friday, October 28. This is the first time Rihanna has released new solo music since 2016.

Lift Me Up -titled song features a Marvel movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with a soundtrack. Rihanna shared a few seconds of the song on Wednesday on Twitter.

Rihanna co-wrote the song with a Nigerian singer-songwriter Temsina Swedish producer by Ludwig Göransson and director by Ryan Coogler with.

According to the release, the song is a tribute to the actress For Chadwick Boseman. The first one Black Panther The star of the movie died in 2020 at the age of only 43.

The movie soundtrack will be released on November 4.

Last years Rihanna has not released solo material, but has collaborated with, among other things FutureNERD’s, by DJ Khaled and by Kendrick Lamar with.

In September, Rihanna announced performing at halftime of the Super Bowl game. The match will be played in February 2023.

The performance and the single can be considered Rihanna’s return from maternity leave, as the star gave birth to her first child in May.