Music Review Apulanta and Stig’s virtual May Day show at “Vallisaari” and “Senate Square” was visually creepy

The Lantern Carriers of the railway station danced Stig’s King’s Cobra dance, and a hiss could be heard from Hietaniemi Cemetery when Emil Wikström took a slightly better position in his grave.

Apulanta and Stig: May Day on May Day. 4/30/2021 in Nelonen and Ruudussa.

Last in JVG, this year in Apulanta and Stig.

So it is said that not two without a third. But everyone will probably agree that hopefully next year there will be no need for a virtual May Day concert anymore. This is a tradition that may well stay twice.

During the pandemic, it has been possible to follow if some kind of streaming and remote gig. In a concert seen on Nelos and Ruudu on May Day, Apulanta performed on the virtual Vallisaari, Stig Senate Square.

Visual the implementation was a mix of corporate and Suomi kitsch, Campia and retro animation. Now, however, the charm of the kitsch was quite far behind, as visually the show looked pretty creepy.

One of the partners in the broadcast was VR, so it came as no surprise to the sculptor Emil Wikström Designed for Helsinki Railway Station Lantern carriers fluttered here and there throughout the performance.

Immediately at the beginning of the broadcast than directly from the Tolkien filming took the eagles Lantern carriers lanterns to Vallisaari, which was like the end of the apocalypse.

The three-legged clumsy-looking robotic jerks swayed and VR’s carriages spun like a ferris wheel in the background as Apulanta played his biggest hits.

In Apulanta is a pretty cauldron of healthy self-irony as a rock band of the post grunge era. There is no thing in this world that Apulanta could not sell. Even today, some Finns make oven sausage with Apulanta electricity.

Vocalist Toni Wirtanen occurred with a known intensity and energy of the blood vessels from the bulge. Lost in Machine was matched nicely with nu metal spices and heroic hemp.

Wirtanen and drummer Sipe Santa Claus spoke between the songs apparently deliberately as rudely as Santa Claus on the legendary With Sipe and Sape video.

JVG: n The eternal first of May is already a modern classic and hokema. Apulanta version A seagull on top of a log -his hit by singing in the chorus May Day on May Day, which is not necessarily a hokem.

A virtual May Day audience had been made in front of the stage with student caps on. The audience’s cheers and applause had also been created artificially.

Crown period in football broadcasts, artificial crowding of the audience has been surprisingly natural, although at the same time one sees the field being played on empty stands. The shouts of the players can also be heard embarrassingly closely, which breaks the illusion.

The music experience wrestles in a slightly different series than sports. Watching football on screen is normal.

Lessons learned during the year: the best streaming gigs are those that don’t try to artificially create anything. Litku Klemetti or Paula Vesala Performing on Instagram-Live instead of a club at home without special effects and decent sound – works.

It is quite impossible to create the atmosphere of a large space without the audience of a large space. The strengths of the stream are in intimacy and interaction. At the gig, the feedback is immediate. In the stream, the artist sees the comments with a delay of a few seconds, and that, too, has its own fun when the artist flickers the phone screen and scrolls through the comments between songs. It is a space made possible by the stream and characteristic of it. It’s a different space, but at least the viewer isn’t being tricked into saying anything else.

In intimate streams, the distance has been momentarily closed, while concerts aimed at more grandiose production have only increased it.

Mixed Apulanta that Stig strive to interact on the terms of TV production, but of course it remained very apparent even because the atmosphere was concert-like.

Stig managed to be more present in his own section, and it also suited his music and artist personality better. As an artist, Stig is at the same time a cunning fox swimming in his aunt’s armpit after après parties and a dream boy coming to Sunday lunch.

Lantern bearers danced to become Stig’s meme and viral hit King Cobradance, and a roar could be heard from Hietaniemi Cemetery when Emil Wikström took a slightly better position in his grave.

You can return to the May Day show behind this link. Helsingin Sanomat and Nelonen Ruutu service belong to the Sanoma Media Finland Group.