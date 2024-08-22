Music | Research: The tempo of artists’ songs fades after the age of thirty

Music|An analysis of more than 14,500 songs suggests that the deterioration of motor functions is reflected in the tempo of the music.

Artists and the tempo of the music released by the bands slows down as they get older, says tuore Research done at the University of Jyväskylä.

According to the research, the tempo increases until about 30 years of age and then starts to decrease.

The tempo of the songs released by musicians around 50 years old is lower than the songs of their early youth.

In research 14,556 pieces from the years 1956–2020 were analyzed. Only artists and bands with a career spanning at least 20 years and three albums were included.

In the case of bands, the age of the lead singer was examined.

The songs come from Spotify’s music library based From a material of 1.2 million copies.

There were songs from several different music styles. Genres included rock, pop, country and folk, jazz and blues, electronic and dance music, rap and hip-hop, metal music and Latin music.

There were performers from Pearl Jam To Dolly Parton and About Cyndi Lauper Tech N9ne.

Classical music, on the other hand, was left out of the study. In addition, efforts were made to eliminate Christmas and remix albums.

Researchers according to the results support the idea that changes in motor ability that come with age affect the tempo of commercial music.

After the artists turned 30, the tempo of the music they released decreased by about 2 beats per minute with each decade of age.

The slowing tempo also affects how the listeners receive the song.

“That may partially explain why younger fans don’t feel such a strong connection with older artists”, researcher at the University of Jyväskylä Geoffrey Luck says for New Scientist magazine.

Previously published this year, 2,000 copies in his comprehensive study Luck took a closer look at 10 popular artists.

Pop and rap artists had careers of at least two decades: Eminem, elvis presley, Michael Jackson, Elton John, Lil Wayne, Mariah CareyMadonna, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion and Shania Twain.

Among them, the tempo slowed down more clearly in the songs of Jackson, Presley and Houston. Elton John and Madonna had the most variation in the tempo.