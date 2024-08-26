Music | Rebekka Hol’s “gently humorous” video won the main prize at the Oulu Music Video Festival

Music|The Oulu Music Video Festival was organized for the 31st time.

From The Pumpeli awards of the Oulu Music Video Festival, organized until 1994, were handed out on Saturday. 324 music videos competed for the awards.

Received the Kultapumpeli main prize Ida-Maria Olvan directed video Rebekka Holin to the song To flower. According to the jury, the video is “a clean, gently humorous work built around a simple idea”.

Olva has previously, among other things, directed a video for the band Pambikallio and received the student series award at the Tampere Film Festival Bee summer – from his short film (2021).

The main prize included an artist Eetu Kevarinmäki in addition to the designed statue, 2,000 euros.

The recognition of a promising new author was granted Ilona Lehtonen his Modem duo Un chant d’amour from the video he made for the song. The jury describes Lehtonen’s video as “a traditional music video that refers to the music videos of the golden age, i.e. the 1980s and 1990s, while still being today”.

This year, the jury of the Oulu music video festival consisted of a Scottish director From Felix Greenfrom Sweden From Matt Broadley and HS’s culture editor Eleonora from Riihi.

Received the People’s Pump award, chosen by public vote Joona Mäki of the Blind Channel Where’s the Exit – from the music video.

According to the festival announcement, 22.–25. the event organized in August gathered a total of 5,623 visitors. In addition to music videos, the program included films.

Next year, the Oulu Music Video Festival plans to launch a Nordic music video competition as part of Oulu’s cultural capital year 2026.