Friday, October 6, 2023
Music | Rapper Drake has health concerns, announced that he will take a break from making music

October 6, 2023
Music | Rapper Drake has health concerns, announced that he will take a break from making music

Immediately after Drake’s announcement, it was not clear whether the rapper plans to cancel his upcoming shows as well.

Just Canadian rapper who released a new album Drake announced on Friday that he would be taking a break from music due to health concerns.

“I probably won’t be making music for a while, if I’m being completely honest. First of all, I have to focus on my health: it has to be fixed,” Drake said on the radio.

“I’ve had the craziest stomach problems for years,” he continued.

Immediately after Drake’s announcement, it was not clear whether the rapper plans to cancel his upcoming shows as well. However, he assured that he would stick to some of his pre-agreed commitments, but did not specify what they might be.

“I’m going to lock the studio door for a little while, but I don’t know what a little while means. Maybe a year or so, maybe a little longer.”

