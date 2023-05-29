Music | Rammstein denies the claims spreading on the internet about drugging a fan

Last week, heavy accusations about the behavior of Rammstein and its soloist Till Lindemann started circulating on social media. The band responded to the accusations on Twitter on Monday.

in Finland German metal band Rammstein, who performed over the weekend, is commented on his official Twitter account band and especially its soloist Till Lindemann heavy accusations regarding

“As for the claims circulating on the internet about Vilnius, we can rule out the possibility that the alleged things happened in our area. We are not aware of any official investigations in this matter,” says the message published by Rammstein in German and English.

The message does not reveal in more detail what the “allegations concerning Vilnius” are about, and the band has not commented on the matter elsewhere in public at all.

Rammstein started their recent European tour last week. At the weekend, the band performed in two sold-out concerts at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium. The opening concert of the tour was held a week ago on Monday in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania.

After the concert in Vilnius, serious accusations began to be made against the band on social media.

The members of Rammstein allegedly drag beautiful young women to the best seats in front of the stage for their concerts and then invite them to their private parties, where the woman who was allegedly there says she got drugged.

The conversation a fan who was at the band’s concert in Vilnius a week ago opened up about the topic, who claims Twitter– and Instagram – on his accounts that he got drugged at a private event before and after the gig. According to the allegations, the woman was offered fortified alcohol.

A fan claims that the band has a middleman who recruits “suitable” women for Rammstein’s gig through social media, the so-called to the 0 line.

In Finland, a music website has written about it Chaos zine. In the Kaaoszinen story, it is stated that similar unconfirmed accusations have been made against the band in the past.

About that there is currently a lively discussion also on the subpage dedicated to the band’s music On redditwhere many tell their own experiences about the band’s alleged continuations and what happens in them.

Many people seem to have similar experiences, but some of the commenters consider drug claims to be made up.

There was news last weekthat Rammstein’s soloist Till Lindemann and the Finnish musician Archie Cruz had “caught up” with each other on Wednesday.