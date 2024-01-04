Music | Rage Against the Machine is calling it quits again

The band will not continue their interrupted tour to the end.

American the classic alternative metal band Rage Against the Machine is calling it quits, the band's drummer says on social media.

Drummer Brad Wilk published by on his Instagram account announcement, which states that the band will no longer continue their interrupted tour in 2022.

This is the band's third breakup. The group, which started its activities in 1991, broke up for the first time in 2000 and again in 2011.

“I know that many have been waiting for us to announce new dates to replace the canceled concerts. I don't want to hang others or myself any more,” writes Wilk.

“So even though there has been some talk about the future, I want to tell you that RATM (Tim, Zack, Tom and I) will no longer go on tour and will no longer perform. I'm sorry to those of you who have been waiting for this to happen. I hoped so too.”

Rage Against the Machine made a comeback in 2022 after an 11-year hiatus. However, the return tour was already interrupted for the second concert, when the soloist Zack de la Rocha tore his Achilles tendon.

After being injured, De la Rocha performed the first half of the tour sitting down, but the rest of the concerts were cancelled. Concerts were scheduled for North America and Europe.

The band from Los Angeles is known for its leftist world of ideas and as an influencer of the nu metal music genre. The band's most famous songs include, among others Killing In the Name, Bulls on Parade and Guerrilla Radio.

The band has performed twice in Finland: in 1996 at Ruisrock and in 2000 at Provinssirock.

