Music | Punk, love and Jesus tape – See HS’s big photo compilation of Puntala rock

Puntala-rock held in Lempäälä is the most important punk event of the year. HS went to capture the atmosphere of the festival.

Lempäälä

Puntala-Rock was organized this weekend for the first time since summer 2019. After Corona, the world has changed, but the traditional punk event remains.

Organized for the first time in 1982, Puntala-rock is the most important annual event of the Finnish punk community, which gathers Lempäälä punks from all over Finland. The festival area is located ten kilometers from the center of Lempäälä.

For many in the festival area, camping is as important a part of the event as the music itself.

Joonas Pilli-Sihvola and Roope Kuusisto independent in front. Pilli-Sihvola has been a volunteer in Talko for the third year and has been involved in building the area. Puntalaa brings a good feeling and nostalgia for things to do, even if the weekend of a person from Talkoa stretches out for a whole week of camping.

Many people have equipped themselves at the campsite with cable ties, string and jesar, i.e. duct tape, which can be used to tighten, for example, a tarp canopy in case of rain. Accessories can also be made from the tape.

Camilla and Jussi Aurio got married this summer. Camilla is in Puntala for the ninth time, Jussi arrived for the first time. For Camilla, Puntala is a feel-good festival.

Today in Puntala-rock’s main foreign performers were, among others, the British Cress, the German Totenwald and the Dutch Seein’ Red. Among the domestic bands, the biggest names were Wasted, Valse Triste and Teini-Pää.

As Friday night progressed, more and more festival goers arrived. On the stage to Forese.

Mika Miettinen has been visiting Puntala for over twenty years, and returns every year. The only break was the corona years, when Puntala rock was not organized.

Domestic Wasted was Friday’s main performer.

Saarah Rantanen doesn’t normally listen to punk, but he goes to Puntala because nobody looks at anyone the wrong way there.

Puntala rock is known as a DIY festival. The event is organized on a voluntary basis and is not for profit.

Read more: A festival that doesn’t want to expand: Puntala rock became a punk institution

Since the beginning of the 2000s, Puntala-rock has been organized by the live music association Lempäälän Karuselli ry.

Sasmo Penti (left) and Jussi Porka's tent had fallen apart, and it was repaired with the help of a neighbor's tent with a jesar. In a dark campsite, people trip over tent cords and collapsed tents are a familiar sight.

After the evening’s bands have finished playing, we gather around the campfire to play the guitar. Toni Roivainen on guitar.

The previous one After Puntala rock, the Finnish punk scene has been torn apart by last year’s #punkstoo campaign, where sexual harassment, harassment, misogyny and other harmful behavior were revealed from within the punk community. The organizers of Puntala-rock condemned the abuses that had occurred.

On the website of Puntala-rock let’s line up, that the event is an area of ​​safer space. At the festival, there were harassment contact persons in pink vests who could be contacted if you have encountered harassment.

The best way to wake up to a new day is to go swimming. Henna Tuhkanen enjoys the cool water.

On Saturday, people gather on the lawn to listen to the first bands of the day.

The audience at the Totenwald gig.

Saturday’s main performer was Cress, who arrived from Britain.

Many crowd surfers were seen during the phone sex gig.

Atmosphere remained calm and positive in this year’s Puntala-rock. Apparently, the audience was less than usual, but the partying continued well into the night. People had clearly longed to meet their friends over good music.

The cheap green tents available from Tokmanni are the most popular tent model at the Puntala campsite. Sometimes your own tent disappears, but you can also mark it with markers or pennants. Between gigs, people gather at the camping area to hang out.

The field next to the festival area serves as a parking lot. A kilometer-long queue of cars can form on the side of the road. Some sleep in the car instead of the campsite, so the music echoes even in the parking lot.

Adjustment 31.7. at 14:55. The first picture shows Pervitin and not Ransom, as was erroneously claimed earlier in the caption. In addition, the sixteenth picture is from the show of Phone Sex, not Sex Phones, contrary to what the caption originally incorrectly stated.