Music Punk legend can’t stand TV series about Sex Pistols – “Middle-class fairy tale”, John Lydon mana

John Lydon, a punk singer who became famous as Johnny Rotten, finds the TV series about Sex Pistols distorting. The trailer for the series has only been released.

Entertainment giant Disney is streaming a series of dramas from the famous Sex Pistols band in the coming weeks, and not the band’s beakman, better known as Johnny Rotten. John Lydonin aversion to the project seems to be easing.

In the late 1970s, Lydon was the lead singer and frontman of a widely known, anarchist, and working-class band. Now Lydon on the site the upcoming drama series is estimated to be a “middle tale” putting “words in John’s mouth”.

There is a recently released trailer for the series.

“Disney has stolen the past and turned it into a myth that corresponds little to reality,” the Lydon website writes.

Sex Pistolsia has been regarded as a key pioneer of the British punk born in the 1970s, and the band’s music has been seen to revolutionize youth culture significantly.

In the early years, the band was considered rabid and also dangerous, and in January 1978, the authorities blocked the band from performing in Helsinki.

Disney the six-part series is called Pistol.

It is written by Craig Pearcewhose previous work includes Moulin Rouge film and the 2013 book filming The Great Gatsby. The director has been a well-known director Danny Boyleknown, among other things Trainspotting and Slumdog Millionaire movies.

Lydon, 66, himself has recalled his music career at Sex Pistols in several books, but the upcoming drama series is based on the band’s guitarist Steve Jones memoirs published in 2016 under the name Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol.

John Lydon, a legend in punk culture, was filmed in the summer of 2021 after the singer arrived at a court hearing to license the band’s music.

Lydonin according to a recent statement, a series based on a bandmate’s book is not at all what it has been believed to be. Lydon says on his website he was in the belief that the series would tell mostly about guitarist Jones and not so much about the whole band.

“According to the trailer, it doesn’t look like that,” Lydon wrestles on his website.

The statement also criticizes the fact that the series is being sold by John Lydon even though the singer has not been involved in the production in any way. Lydonia is represented in the series by an actor Anson Boon.

Sex Pistolsin the relationship between the musicians has long been turbulent. It has also been reflected in the fact that Lydon has been criticizing Disney’s TV series plans for a long time and trying to prevent the series from being made.

A year ago, Lydon barked at the series ’“ most disrespectful tube ”in The Sunday Times ever in an interview.

In the fall of 2021, Lydon lost a lawsuit in Britain over access to Sex Pistols music in the series. According to Lydon, he should have been asked for permission. Other callers, on the other hand, stated that the majority’s permission under the previous agreement was sufficient.

